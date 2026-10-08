Sony Introduces New Color to INZONE H9 II Headset and INZONE E9 In-ear Headphones

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 8, 2026: Sony today announced new color options for its INZONE gaming gear lineup: the INZONE H9 Ⅱ Fnatic Edition for the flagship wireless noise cancelling gaming headset, and Glass Purple for the INZONE E9 compact wired in-ear headphones.



The INZONE H9 II Fnatic Edition features a Fnatic-inspired color scheme. With this addition, the INZONE H9 II will be available in three colors: Black, White, and Fnatic Edition. The INZONE E9 features a purple color drawn directly from INZONE’s own brand identity and will be available in Black, White, and Glass Purple. Together with INZONE Buds Glass Purple, it forms a unified Glass Purple range.



Developed with leading esports team Fnatic, the INZONE H9 II and INZONE E9 are designed for competitive gameplay, especially in FPS titles, combining Fnatic’s deep gaming expertise, feedback from professional players, and Sony’s sound technology.



The INZONE H9 II delivers clear reproduction of distant footsteps and deep rumbles, with a design based on the driver unit of Sony’s WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Its FPS-optimized equalizer preset further enhances sound clarity during gameplay. In addition, its lightweight design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, with up to 30 hours of battery life*.



The INZONE E9 features Sony’s first fully enclosed structure and sealed body, which, together with noise isolation ear tips, delivers superior passive noise reduction for a more focused sound. It helps block out noise from pro tournament crowds and everyday background distractions alike. Its compact design and low-pressure fit, along with multiple sizes of hybrid ear tips, also ensure comfortable all-day use.



* The 30 hours battery life requires 2.4GHz connection, noise-cancelling off and chat is active



You can find more details below:

- H9 II: INZONE H9 II | Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset | Gaming Gear | Sony United Arab Emirates

- H9 II: INZONE H9 II | سماعات رأس لاسلكية للعب بميزة إلغاء التشويش | معدات اللعب | Sony الامارات العربية المتحدة



- E9 Glass Purple: INZONE E9 | سماعات رأس داخل الأذن للعب | معدات اللعب | Sony الامارات العربية المتحدة

- E9 Glass Purple: INZONE E9 | In-ear Gaming Headphones | Gaming Gear | Sony United Arab Emirates



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About Sony Middle East and Africa

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.



Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.



About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:



*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

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