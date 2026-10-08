Israeli Troops Blow Up Prisoner’s Home in Biddu, Residents Expelled
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished the home of Palestinian prisoner Qadri Samara in the town of Biddu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, on Wednesday, after sealing off the area and ordering residents out, the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said.
In a statement sent to media, the governorate said troops encircled the neighborhood and drove families from their homes, with some forced to spend the night in mosques. Bulldozers first tore down the lower floor of Samara’s house before soldiers blew up the rest of the structure, it added.
The Israeli army confirmed it demolished the house and carried out raids in the area, saying its troops were searching for weapons.
The army also confirmed that it destroyed memorials during a raid in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, alleging they incited “terrorism” and glorified “terrorists.” The raid coincided with a curfew and the arrest of Palestinians.
On Sept. 20, the army announced Samara’s arrest, accusing him of carrying out a shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement. It claimed he was found wounded at a hospital in Ramallah after fleeing the scene.
Elsewhere, in Beit Duqqu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces stormed homes, detained Palestinians and conducted field interrogations, the governorate said. Troops also sealed off the village, blocking residents from leaving for work.
Further arrests and field interrogations took place in nearby Beit Anan and Qatanna, where troops also closed off the town, barring people from entering or leaving. The governorate did not say how many Palestinians were detained across the towns.
Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank have intensified since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, alongside a rise in attacks by settlers. According to official Palestinian figures, the escalation has killed 1,207 Palestinians, including 254 children, injured about 13,350 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000.
In a statement sent to media, the governorate said troops encircled the neighborhood and drove families from their homes, with some forced to spend the night in mosques. Bulldozers first tore down the lower floor of Samara’s house before soldiers blew up the rest of the structure, it added.
The Israeli army confirmed it demolished the house and carried out raids in the area, saying its troops were searching for weapons.
The army also confirmed that it destroyed memorials during a raid in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, alleging they incited “terrorism” and glorified “terrorists.” The raid coincided with a curfew and the arrest of Palestinians.
On Sept. 20, the army announced Samara’s arrest, accusing him of carrying out a shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement. It claimed he was found wounded at a hospital in Ramallah after fleeing the scene.
Elsewhere, in Beit Duqqu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces stormed homes, detained Palestinians and conducted field interrogations, the governorate said. Troops also sealed off the village, blocking residents from leaving for work.
Further arrests and field interrogations took place in nearby Beit Anan and Qatanna, where troops also closed off the town, barring people from entering or leaving. The governorate did not say how many Palestinians were detained across the towns.
Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank have intensified since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, alongside a rise in attacks by settlers. According to official Palestinian figures, the escalation has killed 1,207 Palestinians, including 254 children, injured about 13,350 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000.
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