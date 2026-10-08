Russell Starts Singapore Grand Prix from Back After Engine Penalty
(MENAFN) George Russell is set to begin the Singapore Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Mercedes confirms a power unit replacement that triggers a penalty.
The decision follows a power unit failure that forced Russell to retire while running third during the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday. Mercedes had originally planned the engine change for later in the season but brings it forward because of the failure.
The replacement pushes Russell beyond his permitted allocation of power unit components, resulting in a grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Mercedes confirms that the British driver will therefore start from the rear.
The setback further complicates Russell’s championship campaign, with the Mercedes driver already 84 points behind teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli with seven rounds still remaining.
Antonelli strengthens his position at the top of the standings after taking second place in Malaysia, while Russell records his third race without scoring points this season following his engine-related retirement.
The Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The decision follows a power unit failure that forced Russell to retire while running third during the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday. Mercedes had originally planned the engine change for later in the season but brings it forward because of the failure.
The replacement pushes Russell beyond his permitted allocation of power unit components, resulting in a grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Mercedes confirms that the British driver will therefore start from the rear.
The setback further complicates Russell’s championship campaign, with the Mercedes driver already 84 points behind teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli with seven rounds still remaining.
Antonelli strengthens his position at the top of the standings after taking second place in Malaysia, while Russell records his third race without scoring points this season following his engine-related retirement.
The Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
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