Trump Rally Rocked by Protesters: Over 9 Removed in San Antonio
(MENAFN) Protesters repeatedly disrupted a Wednesday rally in San Antonio, Texas, where President Donald Trump was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
Media reported that at least nine demonstrators were ejected from the venue. White House pool reporters put the number of disruptors closer to 12. No official tally was immediately available.
Each interruption drew boos from the crowd as Trump halted his speech. Attendees later erupted in chants of “USA!”
After one disruption near the stage, Trump quipped: “He’s going back home to mom right now,” adding: “What he doesn’t know is that his mom voted for Trump.”
Minutes later, as another person was escorted out, he said: “That guy’s got to lose a lot of weight.”
As a further protester was removed, Trump accused the demonstrators of being bankrolled. “You know, many of these protesters are paid,” he said. “These are paid protesters. They’re paid by enemies of our nation.”
“If there are any more paid protesters, please raise your hand and get the hell out of here,” he added.
Pivoting to policy, Trump claimed his administration had uncovered “billions and billions of dollars” earmarked for Medicare improvements that were never spent.
“We’re giving that money back to American seniors, as I promised,” he said.
He then announced a payout set to begin the next day. “I’m pleased to announce that starting tomorrow, over 20 million seniors on Medicare will receive checks or deposits for over $100 each,” he said, noting that more than 1.4 million of those recipients live in Texas.
Trump also renewed his promise of $5,000 for every adult US citizen if Republicans take both the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.
“Everything I said, you’re going to get. You’re going to get the 5,000, and you deserve it,” he said.
Media reported that at least nine demonstrators were ejected from the venue. White House pool reporters put the number of disruptors closer to 12. No official tally was immediately available.
Each interruption drew boos from the crowd as Trump halted his speech. Attendees later erupted in chants of “USA!”
After one disruption near the stage, Trump quipped: “He’s going back home to mom right now,” adding: “What he doesn’t know is that his mom voted for Trump.”
Minutes later, as another person was escorted out, he said: “That guy’s got to lose a lot of weight.”
As a further protester was removed, Trump accused the demonstrators of being bankrolled. “You know, many of these protesters are paid,” he said. “These are paid protesters. They’re paid by enemies of our nation.”
“If there are any more paid protesters, please raise your hand and get the hell out of here,” he added.
Pivoting to policy, Trump claimed his administration had uncovered “billions and billions of dollars” earmarked for Medicare improvements that were never spent.
“We’re giving that money back to American seniors, as I promised,” he said.
He then announced a payout set to begin the next day. “I’m pleased to announce that starting tomorrow, over 20 million seniors on Medicare will receive checks or deposits for over $100 each,” he said, noting that more than 1.4 million of those recipients live in Texas.
Trump also renewed his promise of $5,000 for every adult US citizen if Republicans take both the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.
“Everything I said, you’re going to get. You’re going to get the 5,000, and you deserve it,” he said.
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