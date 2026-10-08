The Crypto Market Is Poised To Retest Its Highs

MENAFN - FxPro) Market Overview

The crypto market continues to show low volatility, with little change from the previous day's levels. At the $2.87T level, cryptocurrencies are cautiously forming a rebound from last week's lows near $2.83T. However, as long as the market remains below $2.90T, it is technically in a short-term downtrend. The strengthening US dollar and uncertainty in the equity markets are adding to the unease. On the other hand, the crypto market has often been the first to react to shifts in sentiment, so it cannot be ruled out that this will be followed by an improvement in risk appetite in traditional markets within a day or two.

On Monday evening and at the start of Tuesday, Bitcoin found support on dips to $82.5K, having risen to $84K at the time of writing, and is back within the stabilisation range of the last seven days. The short-term working scenario is that BTC has found support on a pullback to previous highs, having cooled off sufficiently following the growth momentum. A sustained bullish sentiment paves the way for new multi-month highs above $87K.

If the crypto market is a leading indicator of global risk appetite, then Ethereum is an indicator of sentiment within the crypto space. Recording its seventh consecutive week of growth, Ethereum has avoided a relatively deep correction and, on Tuesday morning, climbed above $2.7K, down from last week's high of $2.8K. Maintaining its bullish trend with considerable confidence, the second-largest cryptocurrency is making a second attempt to reach the $2.8K–$3.3K range, where consolidation took place from last November to this January, and where the coin may find itself in the coming days.

News Background

The tokenisation of assets and the development of AI agents could become the two main drivers of growth in the crypto market during the next cycle, said Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine. According to him, AI is gradually shaping the digital economy, which will require its own payment instruments and infrastructure for conducting transactions.

Strategy has revealed that it has been buying Bitcoin for the second week running. The company purchased a further 1,666 BTC at an average price of $85.7K per coin. The company now holds 847,666 BTC, at an average price of $75.4K per Bitcoin.

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Last week, Bitmine purchased an additional 17,362 ETH, bringing the total amount of Ethereum in its reserves to 6.001 million ETH (4.92% of the total supply). To reach its target of purchasing 5% of the total ETH supply, the company needs to buy a further 100,000 ETH.

Inflows into US spot Solana ETFs reached $188 million last week, a record high since the funds were launched in October 2025. To date, more than $1.6 billion has flowed into these instruments.

The FxPro Analyst Team

In this article BITCOIN 84286.77 -1.50% ETHEREUM 2620.24 -2.81% SOLANA 118.533 -1.65%