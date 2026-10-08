Yemen Military Claims 1,860 Houthis “Neutralized” in 2,103 Strikes
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said late Wednesday that it had “neutralized” 1,860 Houthis in 2,103 targeting operations across multiple fronts, part of a sweeping offensive called Operation “Dawn of Yemen.”
Armed forces spokesman Col. Majid al-Nuzaili said the military carried out 2,103 “precision targeting operations” against Houthi positions and movements on various fronts. He said the strikes destroyed hundreds of pieces of military equipment and Houthi positions.
Al-Nuzaili did not specify how many of the 1,860 Houthis were killed and how many were wounded.
He also released footage that he said showed Yemeni forces hitting Houthi movements, fortifications, supply lines and military positions as the operation continues. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army’s figures.
Operation “Dawn of Yemen” was launched this week as government forces intensified military pressure on the Houthis on several fronts. Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said the operation aims to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Armed forces spokesman Col. Majid al-Nuzaili said the military carried out 2,103 “precision targeting operations” against Houthi positions and movements on various fronts. He said the strikes destroyed hundreds of pieces of military equipment and Houthi positions.
Al-Nuzaili did not specify how many of the 1,860 Houthis were killed and how many were wounded.
He also released footage that he said showed Yemeni forces hitting Houthi movements, fortifications, supply lines and military positions as the operation continues. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army’s figures.
Operation “Dawn of Yemen” was launched this week as government forces intensified military pressure on the Houthis on several fronts. Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said the operation aims to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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