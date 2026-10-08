Hamas Denies Israeli Hospital Claims After Deadly Gaza Strike
(MENAFN) Hamas on Wednesday denied Israeli allegations that Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was serving a military purpose, branding the assertions “false and baseless” in the wake of a lethal Israeli strike near the facility.
The Israeli army said two Palestinians left Kamal Adwan Hospital and that one of them planted explosive devices it alleged had been carried out of the building. Both men were then targeted and killed, the army said.
The army named one of the dead as Mohammed Tamous, saying he belonged to the armed wing of Hamas while also serving with the Palestinian Civil Defense. It offered no evidence that explosives were moved out of the hospital or that the site had any military use.
Hamas said Israel’s repeated accusations against hospitals, including that fighters emerged from Kamal Adwan Hospital, were “false and baseless.” The group said the latest claims mirror earlier Israeli assertions that it ran command centers inside hospitals, which it said have since been disproved.
The movement accused Israel of using such allegations as a pretext for attacking hospitals and other civilian facilities across Gaza.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian Civil Defense medic died of wounds from an Israeli strike while on his way to help casualties near Kamal Adwan Hospital, a medical source told media. The source said Israeli aircraft hit the area a second time as the medic was heading to the scene.
Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
The Israeli army said two Palestinians left Kamal Adwan Hospital and that one of them planted explosive devices it alleged had been carried out of the building. Both men were then targeted and killed, the army said.
The army named one of the dead as Mohammed Tamous, saying he belonged to the armed wing of Hamas while also serving with the Palestinian Civil Defense. It offered no evidence that explosives were moved out of the hospital or that the site had any military use.
Hamas said Israel’s repeated accusations against hospitals, including that fighters emerged from Kamal Adwan Hospital, were “false and baseless.” The group said the latest claims mirror earlier Israeli assertions that it ran command centers inside hospitals, which it said have since been disproved.
The movement accused Israel of using such allegations as a pretext for attacking hospitals and other civilian facilities across Gaza.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian Civil Defense medic died of wounds from an Israeli strike while on his way to help casualties near Kamal Adwan Hospital, a medical source told media. The source said Israeli aircraft hit the area a second time as the medic was heading to the scene.
Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
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