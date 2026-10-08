Saudi-Led Coalition Hits 82 Houthi Targets in 4 Yemen Provinces
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said late Wednesday it had destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthis across four provinces, escalating a campaign that follows fresh strikes on two Saudi airports.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operation hit Houthi positions in Saada, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf and Marib. Among the targets were 11 ballistic missile storage facilities in the mountains of Saada, as well as command and control centers, communications systems, missile and weapons depots and Houthi headquarters, he said.
Al-Maliki said the strikes were a response to Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia. He warned that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities “will not go unpunished.”
The Houthis did not immediately comment.
Earlier Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that three people were killed and 36 others wounded in attacks on the Abha and King Khalid airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched ballistic missile north of Riyadh on Wednesday. A day earlier, it said, it shot down another ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.
The latest operation comes amid a wider escalation in Yemen that began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce in effect since April 2022. Fighting sharpened in September, when the Houthis took strategic positions in the provinces of Al-Hudaydah and Taiz, including the port city of Mokha, then pushed on to Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operation hit Houthi positions in Saada, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf and Marib. Among the targets were 11 ballistic missile storage facilities in the mountains of Saada, as well as command and control centers, communications systems, missile and weapons depots and Houthi headquarters, he said.
Al-Maliki said the strikes were a response to Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia. He warned that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities “will not go unpunished.”
The Houthis did not immediately comment.
Earlier Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that three people were killed and 36 others wounded in attacks on the Abha and King Khalid airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched ballistic missile north of Riyadh on Wednesday. A day earlier, it said, it shot down another ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.
The latest operation comes amid a wider escalation in Yemen that began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce in effect since April 2022. Fighting sharpened in September, when the Houthis took strategic positions in the provinces of Al-Hudaydah and Taiz, including the port city of Mokha, then pushed on to Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment