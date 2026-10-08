GCC Demands “Firm and Deterrent” Response to Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday urged a “firm and deterrent” international response to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia, declaring that its member states stand united with the kingdom against threats to its security and sovereignty.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned the strikes on Abha International Airport in Abha and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left civilians dead and wounded.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said earlier Wednesday that three people were killed and 36 others injured in attacks on the two airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Albudaiwi said targeting civilian airports and putting passengers, workers and other civilians at risk amounted to a “dangerous escalation” and a flagrant breach of international laws and norms. Such attacks, he said, demand a “firm and deterrent” international stance to head off further actions that threaten regional and international security.
The GCC chief reaffirmed that member states stand “as one” with Saudi Arabia and support the steps Riyadh has taken to protect its territory, security and sovereignty.
Earlier Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis north of Riyadh.
The attacks come as fighting in Yemen intensifies, with the Houthis striking Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition ramping up military operations against Houthi positions. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned the strikes on Abha International Airport in Abha and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left civilians dead and wounded.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said earlier Wednesday that three people were killed and 36 others injured in attacks on the two airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Albudaiwi said targeting civilian airports and putting passengers, workers and other civilians at risk amounted to a “dangerous escalation” and a flagrant breach of international laws and norms. Such attacks, he said, demand a “firm and deterrent” international stance to head off further actions that threaten regional and international security.
The GCC chief reaffirmed that member states stand “as one” with Saudi Arabia and support the steps Riyadh has taken to protect its territory, security and sovereignty.
Earlier Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis north of Riyadh.
The attacks come as fighting in Yemen intensifies, with the Houthis striking Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition ramping up military operations against Houthi positions. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015.
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