Netanyahu Altered Pre-Oct. 7 Warnings Record, Probe Finds
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu manipulated his account of the warnings he received before Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, leaving out material and changing the context of security discussions, according to an investigation published Wednesday by an Israeli newspaper.
Israeli media set a 55-page document Netanyahu released in February against original records, meeting summaries and testimonies. They found omissions and changes in wording and context, most notably on warnings issued in the months before the attack and on proposals for military action against Hamas.
Netanyahu’s document cast him as pushing for the assassination of Hamas leaders while senior security officials resisted and preferred to keep Gaza calm. The original records tell a different story, the investigation found: Netanyahu repeatedly sought to preserve calm, declined to approve proposed strikes and held that Hamas remained deterred despite warnings from security officials.
Israeli media set a 55-page document Netanyahu released in February against original records, meeting summaries and testimonies. They found omissions and changes in wording and context, most notably on warnings issued in the months before the attack and on proposals for military action against Hamas.
Netanyahu’s document cast him as pushing for the assassination of Hamas leaders while senior security officials resisted and preferred to keep Gaza calm. The original records tell a different story, the investigation found: Netanyahu repeatedly sought to preserve calm, declined to approve proposed strikes and held that Hamas remained deterred despite warnings from security officials.
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