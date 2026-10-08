Guterres Praises Pakistan’s US-Iran Mediation in Islamabad
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday, focusing on regional peace and security.
Guterres commended Pakistan’s “important role as an elected member of the Security Council, including its efforts to advance the peaceful settlement of disputes, and in particular its mediation of the conflict between the United States and Iran,” according to a statement.
Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan “remains committed to a more effective and representative United Nations, and that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve disputes and prevent escalation,” according to a post on X, the US social media company.
The two leaders covered Pakistan’s mediation efforts, UN reform, peacekeeping, regional peace, the rights of the Kashmiri and Palestinian peoples, and the need for affordable financing for developing countries, Sharif said.
“I also stressed the importance of a peaceful Afghanistan and concrete action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil,” he said.
UN chief outlines shared global challenges
In an address at the Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad, Guterres pointed to climate change, conflict, inequality and artificial intelligence as challenges facing all of humanity.
He cautioned that the move toward a multipolar world offers no guarantee of stability, citing rising conflict, deepening human suffering and the erosion of international law.
On Gaza, Guterres urged full implementation of the peace plan and said the two-state solution cannot be “allowed” to be “bulldozed away.”
He also warned of mounting debt burdens, inadequate development financing and stalled Sustainable Development Goals, and restated his support for reforming the international financial architecture.
On climate, he said the impacts are intensifying and developing countries are bearing disproportionate costs. He called climate change a “threat multiplier” that drives displacement, strains resources, undermines food security and fuels instability.
Guterres further urged that AI governance reflect the interests of all humanity, with its benefits widely shared and its risks managed collectively.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar set out four priorities at the event: upholding the UN Charter and international law, putting diplomacy at the center of international relations, addressing the security implications of emerging technologies, and strengthening the UN’s legitimacy and capacity to deliver.
Guterres commended Pakistan’s “important role as an elected member of the Security Council, including its efforts to advance the peaceful settlement of disputes, and in particular its mediation of the conflict between the United States and Iran,” according to a statement.
Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan “remains committed to a more effective and representative United Nations, and that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve disputes and prevent escalation,” according to a post on X, the US social media company.
The two leaders covered Pakistan’s mediation efforts, UN reform, peacekeeping, regional peace, the rights of the Kashmiri and Palestinian peoples, and the need for affordable financing for developing countries, Sharif said.
“I also stressed the importance of a peaceful Afghanistan and concrete action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil,” he said.
UN chief outlines shared global challenges
In an address at the Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad, Guterres pointed to climate change, conflict, inequality and artificial intelligence as challenges facing all of humanity.
He cautioned that the move toward a multipolar world offers no guarantee of stability, citing rising conflict, deepening human suffering and the erosion of international law.
On Gaza, Guterres urged full implementation of the peace plan and said the two-state solution cannot be “allowed” to be “bulldozed away.”
He also warned of mounting debt burdens, inadequate development financing and stalled Sustainable Development Goals, and restated his support for reforming the international financial architecture.
On climate, he said the impacts are intensifying and developing countries are bearing disproportionate costs. He called climate change a “threat multiplier” that drives displacement, strains resources, undermines food security and fuels instability.
Guterres further urged that AI governance reflect the interests of all humanity, with its benefits widely shared and its risks managed collectively.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar set out four priorities at the event: upholding the UN Charter and international law, putting diplomacy at the center of international relations, addressing the security implications of emerging technologies, and strengthening the UN’s legitimacy and capacity to deliver.
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