US, Greece Seal USD4B Military Sales Deal in Athens Talks
(MENAFN) The United States and Greece announced $4 billion in Foreign Military Sales on Wednesday to back Athens’ long-term defense plans, as both countries vowed to deepen their security and economic cooperation.
The announcement followed the sixth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Athens, chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, according to a joint statement from the US State Department.
The two sides said the sales would support Greece’s defense plans and strengthen interoperability. They also said they would explore expanded cooperation between their defense industries, including in innovative technologies.
Greece’s participation in the US National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program with Florida was finalized, and the statement said interoperability would be further enhanced through the delivery of Stryker vehicles to Greece.
Washington and Athens also agreed, per the statement, to broaden law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation, and they restated their commitment to tackling irregular migration.
On the economic front, the two countries pledged to boost trade and investment, while working together on investment screening and on protecting critical infrastructure procurement.
They also pointed to collaboration in high-performance computing, cybersecurity and advanced technologies, as well as energy ties involving the Vertical Gas Corridor and hydrocarbon exploration.
Both governments additionally extended their Cultural Property Agreement, aimed at protecting cultural heritage and combating illicit trafficking networks.
The announcement followed the sixth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Athens, chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, according to a joint statement from the US State Department.
The two sides said the sales would support Greece’s defense plans and strengthen interoperability. They also said they would explore expanded cooperation between their defense industries, including in innovative technologies.
Greece’s participation in the US National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program with Florida was finalized, and the statement said interoperability would be further enhanced through the delivery of Stryker vehicles to Greece.
Washington and Athens also agreed, per the statement, to broaden law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation, and they restated their commitment to tackling irregular migration.
On the economic front, the two countries pledged to boost trade and investment, while working together on investment screening and on protecting critical infrastructure procurement.
They also pointed to collaboration in high-performance computing, cybersecurity and advanced technologies, as well as energy ties involving the Vertical Gas Corridor and hydrocarbon exploration.
Both governments additionally extended their Cultural Property Agreement, aimed at protecting cultural heritage and combating illicit trafficking networks.
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