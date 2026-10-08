Santiago Hit by Yellow Alert as Floods, Landslides Spread
(MENAFN) Chilean authorities placed the Santiago Metropolitan Region under a yellow alert on Tuesday as intense rainfall triggered flooding and activated ravines, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (SENAPRED).
A yellow alert lets authorities roll out additional resources step by step, as conditions require, to keep an emergency from worsening and limit risks to people, property and the environment.
The alert followed heavy rain across several municipalities, with flooded streets and underpasses reported. A landslide struck Melipilla, southwest of Santiago, and ravines were activated in San Jose de Maipo, southeast of the capital, according to Chilean local media outlet BioBioChile.
SENAPRED said emergency teams have been sent to multiple locations to respond to incidents and track how the weather event develops. The alert will stay in force until conditions no longer justify it, the agency said.
Chile’s Meteorological Directorate has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rainfall in the coastal mountain range, valley and foothill areas of the region. It also forecast thunderstorms with hail and strong local wind gusts across the coastal range, valley, foothills and mountain areas.
The National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGEOMIN) warned of a high probability of debris flows and landslides in the coastal range, valley and foothill areas. Its assessment rated the risk lower in the higher mountain range.
Drawing on the meteorological and geological data, SENAPRED canceled an earlier Preventive Early Warning for the region and raised the alert level to Yellow, in coordination with the Metropolitan Regional Presidential Delegation.
Under the yellow alert, authorities will deploy the resources needed to respond as the weather event evolves. SENAPRED said the measure is meant to stop the situation from growing in scope or severity and to reduce its potential impact on people, property and the environment.
Authorities urged residents to follow official information and heed instructions from emergency services while rainfall and related risks continue to be monitored.
A yellow alert lets authorities roll out additional resources step by step, as conditions require, to keep an emergency from worsening and limit risks to people, property and the environment.
The alert followed heavy rain across several municipalities, with flooded streets and underpasses reported. A landslide struck Melipilla, southwest of Santiago, and ravines were activated in San Jose de Maipo, southeast of the capital, according to Chilean local media outlet BioBioChile.
SENAPRED said emergency teams have been sent to multiple locations to respond to incidents and track how the weather event develops. The alert will stay in force until conditions no longer justify it, the agency said.
Chile’s Meteorological Directorate has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rainfall in the coastal mountain range, valley and foothill areas of the region. It also forecast thunderstorms with hail and strong local wind gusts across the coastal range, valley, foothills and mountain areas.
The National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGEOMIN) warned of a high probability of debris flows and landslides in the coastal range, valley and foothill areas. Its assessment rated the risk lower in the higher mountain range.
Drawing on the meteorological and geological data, SENAPRED canceled an earlier Preventive Early Warning for the region and raised the alert level to Yellow, in coordination with the Metropolitan Regional Presidential Delegation.
Under the yellow alert, authorities will deploy the resources needed to respond as the weather event evolves. SENAPRED said the measure is meant to stop the situation from growing in scope or severity and to reduce its potential impact on people, property and the environment.
Authorities urged residents to follow official information and heed instructions from emergency services while rainfall and related risks continue to be monitored.
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