WHO Seeks Clarity from Russia Over Suspected Pneumonic Plague Cases
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization is asking Russia for more details following the death of a laboratory worker who reportedly suffered from suspected pneumonic plague, along with reports that another employee has developed pneumonia of unknown origin.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute died Oct. 2 after being hospitalized with “severe pneumonia.”
Tedros says the organization has requested further information to determine the cause of the severe illness, identify the pathogen that led to public health measures, and clarify reports involving a second employee suffering from pneumonia of undetermined cause.
"Timely, complete and transparent information sharing" is essential to clarify conflicting reports and accurately assess potential public health risks, he added.
According to initial reports, the illness was linked to pneumonic plague following an alleged "accidental laboratory exposure."
Russian authorities, however, say no plague cases have recently been recorded in Irkutsk Oblast, responding to a WHO request for verification under the International Health Regulations.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute died Oct. 2 after being hospitalized with “severe pneumonia.”
Tedros says the organization has requested further information to determine the cause of the severe illness, identify the pathogen that led to public health measures, and clarify reports involving a second employee suffering from pneumonia of undetermined cause.
"Timely, complete and transparent information sharing" is essential to clarify conflicting reports and accurately assess potential public health risks, he added.
According to initial reports, the illness was linked to pneumonic plague following an alleged "accidental laboratory exposure."
Russian authorities, however, say no plague cases have recently been recorded in Irkutsk Oblast, responding to a WHO request for verification under the International Health Regulations.
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