8 Wounded in Knife Attack at Polish School Wounds
(MENAFN) A knife attack at a school in this northeastern Polish city left at least eight people injured on Wednesday, according to local media reports, triggering an emergency response.
Among the wounded were five children and three adults, all of whom were rushed to hospital for treatment, Adrian Stupski of the fire brigade told a Polish news outlet.
Authorities arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old student at the school, shortly after he fled the scene of the attack in Ostroleka. Police spokesman Marcin Sawicki told Polish media that the attacker was injured as well.
Police officers remain at the scene, working to establish the course of events, and the situation remains fluid as the investigation continues.
Among the wounded were five children and three adults, all of whom were rushed to hospital for treatment, Adrian Stupski of the fire brigade told a Polish news outlet.
Authorities arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old student at the school, shortly after he fled the scene of the attack in Ostroleka. Police spokesman Marcin Sawicki told Polish media that the attacker was injured as well.
Police officers remain at the scene, working to establish the course of events, and the situation remains fluid as the investigation continues.
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