Pezeshkian Says US Agreement Remains Possible Under International Law
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells Russian President Vladimir Putin that a deal with Washington remains possible if the US respects international legal principles.
The two presidents discuss regional developments, negotiations between Tehran and Washington, and bilateral relations during a phone call, according to reports.
Pezeshkian updates Putin on the Iran-US talks being mediated by Pakistan, saying Washington’s “double standards and maximalism” remain the main barriers to reaching a fair settlement.
He says Tehran is ready to pursue a “balanced and fair” agreement aimed at establishing lasting peace and security across the region.
“Our red line is Iran’s national interests and the rights of the Iranian people,” said Pezeshkian, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach.
Pezeshkian also refers to Gulf states as Iran’s “brothers” and voices regret over the use of US military bases in those countries for attacks against Iran.
The two presidents discuss regional developments, negotiations between Tehran and Washington, and bilateral relations during a phone call, according to reports.
Pezeshkian updates Putin on the Iran-US talks being mediated by Pakistan, saying Washington’s “double standards and maximalism” remain the main barriers to reaching a fair settlement.
He says Tehran is ready to pursue a “balanced and fair” agreement aimed at establishing lasting peace and security across the region.
“Our red line is Iran’s national interests and the rights of the Iranian people,” said Pezeshkian, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach.
Pezeshkian also refers to Gulf states as Iran’s “brothers” and voices regret over the use of US military bases in those countries for attacks against Iran.
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