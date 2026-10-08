Kim Reiterates North Korea’s Support for Russia in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirms Pyongyang’s “invariable” backing for Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
“I reaffirm my invariable support for you and the Russian Federation, being firmly convinced that the Russian people’s sacred war of justice for defending the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity of the country will surely end with their victory,” Kim said in a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kim says Russia has “firmly consolidated its dignity and position as a big power” over the past two decades.
“I am pleased to have good friendship with you and open up a new chapter for the development of the relations between our two countries,” he added.
He also describes maintaining the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance with Russia as the “steadfast” policy of Pyongyang and “my unshakable option,” while pledging to “steadily expand and develop the joint work.”
Relations between North Korea and Russia have strengthened considerably since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.
The agreement contains a mutual defense clause under which either country is required to provide military assistance if the other comes under armed attack.
In August 2025, North Korea deployed around 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to help Russian forces clear land mines left by fighting with Ukrainian troops.
“I reaffirm my invariable support for you and the Russian Federation, being firmly convinced that the Russian people’s sacred war of justice for defending the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity of the country will surely end with their victory,” Kim said in a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kim says Russia has “firmly consolidated its dignity and position as a big power” over the past two decades.
“I am pleased to have good friendship with you and open up a new chapter for the development of the relations between our two countries,” he added.
He also describes maintaining the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance with Russia as the “steadfast” policy of Pyongyang and “my unshakable option,” while pledging to “steadily expand and develop the joint work.”
Relations between North Korea and Russia have strengthened considerably since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.
The agreement contains a mutual defense clause under which either country is required to provide military assistance if the other comes under armed attack.
In August 2025, North Korea deployed around 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to help Russian forces clear land mines left by fighting with Ukrainian troops.
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