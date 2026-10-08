African Union Calls for Strict Ceasefire Compliance in Congo
(MENAFN) African Union peace facilitators call on the parties involved in fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to fully honor their ceasefire commitments and avoid actions that could disrupt ongoing efforts to achieve peace.
The appeal comes amid renewed clashes, shortly after the facilitators traveled to Congo to discuss reducing military tensions and restarting the peace process with AFC/M23 rebel leaders in Goma.
In a statement, the panel says sustainable peace depends on political dialogue and urges the sides to continue participating in the Doha process in good faith.
The panel "called for strict respect for ceasefire commitments, full cooperation with verification mechanisms and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process," the statement said.
It also emphasized the "urgent need to protect civilians, particularly women and girls, prevent sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure accountability for violations."
During their visit, the delegation met representatives of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo and later traveled to Nyiragongo territory to assess conditions facing internally displaced people.
The panel also urged all sides to guarantee safe and unrestricted humanitarian access while safeguarding essential services and educational facilities.
The appeal comes amid renewed clashes, shortly after the facilitators traveled to Congo to discuss reducing military tensions and restarting the peace process with AFC/M23 rebel leaders in Goma.
In a statement, the panel says sustainable peace depends on political dialogue and urges the sides to continue participating in the Doha process in good faith.
The panel "called for strict respect for ceasefire commitments, full cooperation with verification mechanisms and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process," the statement said.
It also emphasized the "urgent need to protect civilians, particularly women and girls, prevent sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure accountability for violations."
During their visit, the delegation met representatives of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo and later traveled to Nyiragongo territory to assess conditions facing internally displaced people.
The panel also urged all sides to guarantee safe and unrestricted humanitarian access while safeguarding essential services and educational facilities.
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