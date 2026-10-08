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Mortgage Rates Surges to 7.49 Percent, Highest Since Nov 2023

Mortgage Rates Surges to 7.49 Percent, Highest Since Nov 2023


Date: 2026-10-08 07:31:11

(MENAFN) Borrowing costs for US homebuyers surged to a nearly two-year high last week, with the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbing to 7.49%, its highest level since November 2023, and demand for home loans dropped sharply.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday that overall mortgage applications fell 4.2% from the previous week.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, applications to buy a home slipped 2%, while refinancing applications plunged 8% over the same period.

The 30-year rate rose from 7.30% the week before. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also moved higher, increasing to 6.71% from 6.56%.

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