New York Mayor Criticizes US Role in Gaza on Oct. Seventh Anniversary
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani highlights what he describes as US "complicity" in the Gaza genocide as he marks the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.
"This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers," Mamdani said in a post on US social media platform X. "We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.”
He said the suffering "did not begin nor end that day," while referring to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, including over 21,000 children.
"Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes," he said.
Mamdani called on people to reject "a world in which occupation and apartheid continue," while also accusing the US government of "complicity with every arms shipment."
"To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity," he added.
Israel launched a large-scale offensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 events, killing and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians and leaving much of the enclave severely damaged.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued carrying out daily attacks in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry says more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,000 injured since the ceasefire began.
"This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers," Mamdani said in a post on US social media platform X. "We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.”
He said the suffering "did not begin nor end that day," while referring to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, including over 21,000 children.
"Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes," he said.
Mamdani called on people to reject "a world in which occupation and apartheid continue," while also accusing the US government of "complicity with every arms shipment."
"To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity," he added.
Israel launched a large-scale offensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 events, killing and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians and leaving much of the enclave severely damaged.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued carrying out daily attacks in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry says more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,000 injured since the ceasefire began.
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