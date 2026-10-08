South Korea Reviews Military Exemptions After Asian Games Controversy
(MENAFN) South Korea plans to review its military service exemption system for elite athletes and artists following public criticism of comments and behavior by several gold medalists at the Asian Games.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young said the government would “listen to the views of the sports and arts communities and consult with the Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration to devise comprehensive measures on the issue, as it has raised concerns among the public,” according to reports.
The controversy centers on members of South Korea’s under-23 men’s football team, who faced criticism after appearing to emphasize their military exemptions following their Asian Games gold medal victory on Saturday. The incident has revived broader debate over whether the current exemption system is fair.
After the match, national team player Yang Min-hyeok said his priority had been obtaining a military service exemption rather than winning a medal. His teammate Park Seung-soo also attracted criticism after sharing a photograph of himself wearing a cap commonly associated with people who have completed their military service.
The comments and social media post prompted negative reactions from the public and renewed scrutiny of the policy.
South Korea requires able-bodied men to complete between 18 and 21 months of compulsory military service. However, athletes and artists who receive top honors in government-designated competitions can qualify for exemptions, including athletes who win Olympic medals or Asian Games gold.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young said the government would “listen to the views of the sports and arts communities and consult with the Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration to devise comprehensive measures on the issue, as it has raised concerns among the public,” according to reports.
The controversy centers on members of South Korea’s under-23 men’s football team, who faced criticism after appearing to emphasize their military exemptions following their Asian Games gold medal victory on Saturday. The incident has revived broader debate over whether the current exemption system is fair.
After the match, national team player Yang Min-hyeok said his priority had been obtaining a military service exemption rather than winning a medal. His teammate Park Seung-soo also attracted criticism after sharing a photograph of himself wearing a cap commonly associated with people who have completed their military service.
The comments and social media post prompted negative reactions from the public and renewed scrutiny of the policy.
South Korea requires able-bodied men to complete between 18 and 21 months of compulsory military service. However, athletes and artists who receive top honors in government-designated competitions can qualify for exemptions, including athletes who win Olympic medals or Asian Games gold.
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