Yemen Displacement Surpasses Two Hundred Thousand as Funding Runs Low—UN
(MENAFN) More than 200,000 people have been displaced across Yemen since fighting began, with the number rising rapidly in recent weeks as humanitarian funding remains critically low, according to the UN migration agency.
The latest figures from the International Organization for Migration show that the displaced population represents more than 33,700 households. Nearly all those recorded have been forced from their homes since Sept. 1.
“People are running for their lives and finding nowhere safe to go,” the agency's Director General Amy Pope said.
“They need a roof, food and safety today. Our teams are on the ground, but the funding is not. I am asking donors to act now, because every day of delay costs lives,” he said.
The displacement figures have increased dramatically in a short period. About 76,000 displaced people were recorded in mid-September, before the total climbed above 145,000 by the end of the month.
The displacement is now reported across 10 governorates, with Taiz emerging as the most affected area and accounting for 57% of the displaced population.
Lahej, Aden, Abyan and Hudaydah are also among the governorates experiencing significant displacement.
The latest figures from the International Organization for Migration show that the displaced population represents more than 33,700 households. Nearly all those recorded have been forced from their homes since Sept. 1.
“People are running for their lives and finding nowhere safe to go,” the agency's Director General Amy Pope said.
“They need a roof, food and safety today. Our teams are on the ground, but the funding is not. I am asking donors to act now, because every day of delay costs lives,” he said.
The displacement figures have increased dramatically in a short period. About 76,000 displaced people were recorded in mid-September, before the total climbed above 145,000 by the end of the month.
The displacement is now reported across 10 governorates, with Taiz emerging as the most affected area and accounting for 57% of the displaced population.
Lahej, Aden, Abyan and Hudaydah are also among the governorates experiencing significant displacement.
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