Iraq Plans Syrian Route for Crude Exports Around Hormuz Risks
(MENAFN) Iraq is preparing to move crude oil by truck through Syria to the Mediterranean as it seeks an alternative export route amid growing shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Yousef Qiblawy, CEO of the Syrian Petroleum Company, says Baghdad has asked for assistance in transporting crude alongside existing fuel oil shipments, with the two governments close to finalizing an agreement.
He says the first crude shipments could reach Syria by mid-October, while his company plans to make storage tanks available in Baniyas before the oil is transferred to vessels for export.
The proposed arrangement would expand an existing land corridor used to transport Iraqi fuel oil to Syria’s Mediterranean coast.
Qiblawy says roughly 1,000 trucks currently move fuel oil along the route each day, with each vehicle carrying about 220 barrels. He expects the crude operation to use a comparable or potentially larger number of trucks.
At that capacity, a fleet of 1,000 trucks could transport around 220,000 barrels of oil per day, highlighting both the potential of the alternative route and the logistical challenge of moving large crude volumes overland.
Separately, Syrian official Ahmed Qubbaji, the deputy chief executive of the petroleum company responsible for transportation and storage, says extensive Iraqi oil transit is already taking place. He reports that between 1,000 and 1,200 trucks cross Syrian territory each day.
Yousef Qiblawy, CEO of the Syrian Petroleum Company, says Baghdad has asked for assistance in transporting crude alongside existing fuel oil shipments, with the two governments close to finalizing an agreement.
He says the first crude shipments could reach Syria by mid-October, while his company plans to make storage tanks available in Baniyas before the oil is transferred to vessels for export.
The proposed arrangement would expand an existing land corridor used to transport Iraqi fuel oil to Syria’s Mediterranean coast.
Qiblawy says roughly 1,000 trucks currently move fuel oil along the route each day, with each vehicle carrying about 220 barrels. He expects the crude operation to use a comparable or potentially larger number of trucks.
At that capacity, a fleet of 1,000 trucks could transport around 220,000 barrels of oil per day, highlighting both the potential of the alternative route and the logistical challenge of moving large crude volumes overland.
Separately, Syrian official Ahmed Qubbaji, the deputy chief executive of the petroleum company responsible for transportation and storage, says extensive Iraqi oil transit is already taking place. He reports that between 1,000 and 1,200 trucks cross Syrian territory each day.
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