CIS Foreign Ministers Back Measures to Prevent Arms Race in Space
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from Commonwealth of Independent States member countries adopt a joint statement supporting measures aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space.
The document is approved during a meeting of CIS foreign ministers in Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian Sea coast, held ahead of the organization’s leaders’ summit scheduled for Friday.
The statement says CIS members carry out activities related to exploring and using outer space “in the interests of developing international cooperation and mutual understanding, and maintaining international peace and security.”
“The CIS member states express serious concern regarding the real prospect of an arms race in outer space and its transformation into an arena of military confrontation, which undermines global stability,” it said.
The countries also state that prohibiting the deployment of weapons in outer space, alongside other measures, could help prevent the development of a major threat to international peace and security.
The joint statement is one of several documents approved during the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. The gathering is attended by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
The document is approved during a meeting of CIS foreign ministers in Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian Sea coast, held ahead of the organization’s leaders’ summit scheduled for Friday.
The statement says CIS members carry out activities related to exploring and using outer space “in the interests of developing international cooperation and mutual understanding, and maintaining international peace and security.”
“The CIS member states express serious concern regarding the real prospect of an arms race in outer space and its transformation into an arena of military confrontation, which undermines global stability,” it said.
The countries also state that prohibiting the deployment of weapons in outer space, alongside other measures, could help prevent the development of a major threat to international peace and security.
The joint statement is one of several documents approved during the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. The gathering is attended by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
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