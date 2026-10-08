Lithuania Considers Transit Restrictions Amid Unconfirmed Plague Report
(MENAFN) Lithuania could introduce restrictions on the transit of Russian citizens if a reported case of pneumonic plague in Russia is confirmed and considered a public health threat, Health Minister Linas Kukuraitis says Wednesday.
"If we saw even the slightest threat, this issue would be raised by us, and decisions would then be made jointly," Kukuraitis told Lithuanian public broadcaster.
He said any response would be coordinated with the European Union, adding that Lithuania has established procedures and adequate medicine reserves to deal with a potential outbreak.
Kukuraitis emphasized that the reported pneumonic plague case in Russia has not been independently verified.
"It is both a worrying situation, and we would like to reassure the public," he said.
Lithuania's National Public Health Centre says there is currently no heightened risk of plague infection in the country and that the reported case cannot be independently confirmed.
Reports surfaced Friday that a 28-year-old woman employed at a plague research institute in Russia's Irkutsk region had died from pneumonic plague.
Russian officials, however, say postmortem tests did not detect the disease.
"If we saw even the slightest threat, this issue would be raised by us, and decisions would then be made jointly," Kukuraitis told Lithuanian public broadcaster.
He said any response would be coordinated with the European Union, adding that Lithuania has established procedures and adequate medicine reserves to deal with a potential outbreak.
Kukuraitis emphasized that the reported pneumonic plague case in Russia has not been independently verified.
"It is both a worrying situation, and we would like to reassure the public," he said.
Lithuania's National Public Health Centre says there is currently no heightened risk of plague infection in the country and that the reported case cannot be independently confirmed.
Reports surfaced Friday that a 28-year-old woman employed at a plague research institute in Russia's Irkutsk region had died from pneumonic plague.
Russian officials, however, say postmortem tests did not detect the disease.
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