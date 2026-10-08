US Aircraft Losses Mount During Iran War
(MENAFN) At least 81 US fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and uncrewed aircraft are lost or damaged during military operations against Iran, according to a congressional report.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service compiled the figures from operational incidents recorded since Feb. 28, drawing on Pentagon records, US Central Command statements, military inspector general findings, and media reports.
Uncrewed aircraft account for a large share of the losses. The records include 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones and three MQ-1 multi-role aircraft that were downed during operations, as well as an MQ-4C Triton that was lost in a flight accident.
Manned combat aircraft also sustain significant losses and damage.
Twelve F-15E Strike Eagle fighters are listed as affected. Three are destroyed by friendly fire over Kuwait, one is downed over Iran, while eight sustain minor damage during an Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and later return to service.
An F-35A Lightning II is damaged by Iranian ground fire, while two A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft are lost or sustain heavy damage.
US support aircraft also suffer considerable losses.
Seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft are affected, including one involved in a fatal crash in Iraq that kills six crew members. Five others are reportedly damaged while on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service compiled the figures from operational incidents recorded since Feb. 28, drawing on Pentagon records, US Central Command statements, military inspector general findings, and media reports.
Uncrewed aircraft account for a large share of the losses. The records include 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones and three MQ-1 multi-role aircraft that were downed during operations, as well as an MQ-4C Triton that was lost in a flight accident.
Manned combat aircraft also sustain significant losses and damage.
Twelve F-15E Strike Eagle fighters are listed as affected. Three are destroyed by friendly fire over Kuwait, one is downed over Iran, while eight sustain minor damage during an Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and later return to service.
An F-35A Lightning II is damaged by Iranian ground fire, while two A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft are lost or sustain heavy damage.
US support aircraft also suffer considerable losses.
Seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft are affected, including one involved in a fatal crash in Iraq that kills six crew members. Five others are reportedly damaged while on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
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