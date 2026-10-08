EU Commissioner Calls for Faster Military Mobility Across Europe
(MENAFN) European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius calls on European nations to accelerate military mobility, pointing to Russia’s rising defense spending and expanding production as signs that Moscow remains "not being deterred."
Speaking at the Military Schengen 2026 Conference in Hamburg, Germany, Kubilius said Russia is projected to spend €180 billion ($201 billion) on its military in 2027, representing an increase of around 3% from this year.
"In purchasing power parity terms, Russia next year will spend the same amount, or even a little bit more, than all the EU member states," he said.
Kubilius also said Russia is moving faster than European countries in defense manufacturing while advancing military technologies, particularly drones.
"If the day X would come in terms of Russian possible aggression, we need to understand that we will face a battle-tested Russian army with the ability to use 10 million drones per year," he said.
He estimated that figure would translate into approximately 30,000 drones each day and said Russia is preparing for "a prolonged war and confrontation."
"Our defense readiness has to speed up," Kubilius said.
Speaking at the Military Schengen 2026 Conference in Hamburg, Germany, Kubilius said Russia is projected to spend €180 billion ($201 billion) on its military in 2027, representing an increase of around 3% from this year.
"In purchasing power parity terms, Russia next year will spend the same amount, or even a little bit more, than all the EU member states," he said.
Kubilius also said Russia is moving faster than European countries in defense manufacturing while advancing military technologies, particularly drones.
"If the day X would come in terms of Russian possible aggression, we need to understand that we will face a battle-tested Russian army with the ability to use 10 million drones per year," he said.
He estimated that figure would translate into approximately 30,000 drones each day and said Russia is preparing for "a prolonged war and confrontation."
"Our defense readiness has to speed up," Kubilius said.
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