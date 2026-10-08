Lebanese Premier Calls for State Control Over War, Peace Decisions
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Wednesday that Lebanon cannot achieve full sovereignty unless the authority to decide matters involving war, peace and national security rests solely with state institutions.
Salam made the comments while inaugurating an exhibition at the National Library in Beirut commemorating the centenary of Lebanon’s Constitution.
He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the Taif Agreement and advancing efforts to strengthen and develop Lebanon’s state institutions.
Salam said the agreement defines Lebanon as “a final homeland for all its citizens, Arab in identity and affiliation,” while establishing a “democratic parliamentary” system founded on the separation, balance and cooperation of powers.
He noted that the agreement also incorporated several fundamental principles into the Constitution’s preamble, making them an integral part of the Lebanese state’s political and constitutional identity.
However, Salam said the agreement’s most significant contribution was providing a framework for completing Lebanon’s state-building process.
He pointed to the agreement’s declaration that “abolishing political sectarianism is a fundamental national objective” and said it calls for this goal to be pursued through a gradual and structured process.
Salam made the comments while inaugurating an exhibition at the National Library in Beirut commemorating the centenary of Lebanon’s Constitution.
He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the Taif Agreement and advancing efforts to strengthen and develop Lebanon’s state institutions.
Salam said the agreement defines Lebanon as “a final homeland for all its citizens, Arab in identity and affiliation,” while establishing a “democratic parliamentary” system founded on the separation, balance and cooperation of powers.
He noted that the agreement also incorporated several fundamental principles into the Constitution’s preamble, making them an integral part of the Lebanese state’s political and constitutional identity.
However, Salam said the agreement’s most significant contribution was providing a framework for completing Lebanon’s state-building process.
He pointed to the agreement’s declaration that “abolishing political sectarianism is a fundamental national objective” and said it calls for this goal to be pursued through a gradual and structured process.
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