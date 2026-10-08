Wasabicard Showcases Compliance-Focused White-Label Payment Infrastructure At TOKEN2049

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, is attending TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 as a Gold Sponsor. At Booths PB4-24 and PB4-25, the company is presenting global card issuing, cross-border payouts, and embedded payment solutions designed for enterprises and fintech platforms.







WasabiCard will highlight its compliance-focused white-label capabilities, including virtual and physical cards, customized branding and card design, bulk issuance, API integration, funding and spending controls, transaction tracking, and risk-management tools. Dedicated BIN arrangements, Apple Pay, and Google Pay may also be supported for applicable programs and markets. These capabilities enable eligible businesses to deploy payment products within their own brands and workflows across media buying, OTA and travel, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, creator payouts, and corporate spending.

WasabiCard connects stablecoin liquidity with local banking payment networks worldwide, supporting business use cases across 200+ countries and regions and more than 30 fiat currencies. Businesses can use stablecoins to fund cross-border payments and convert funds into local fiat and settle eligible payments directly into recipients' same-name bank accounts. WasabiCard currently serves more than 700 business customers, helping companies manage cross-border fund flows across card spending, local bank settlement and international payments.

During TOKEN2049, the WasabiCard team will exchange perspectives with financial institutions, payment networks, wallets, digital-asset businesses, and fintech platforms on potential opportunities across global issuing, stablecoin settlement, and cross-border fund distribution.“The long-term value of stablecoin payments for enterprises will be measured by compliance capabilities, system integration, and coverage of real business needs,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.“At TOKEN2049, we want to show how embedded and scalable white-label payment infrastructure can support businesses operating globally.”

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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