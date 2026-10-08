Space Propulsion Market To Reach US$14.41 Billion By 2031 At 12.5% CAGR, Driven By Rising Launch Rates And Lunar Missions

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Space Propulsion Market By Platform, Type, Component, End User, Services and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space propulsion market is projected to grow from USD 8.00 billion in 2026 to USD 14.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by expanding satellite deployment activity, on-orbit servicing, space tug missions, debris removal, and orbital transfer vehicles. These applications require propulsion systems capable of repeated manoeuvring, orbit adjustment, station keeping, collision avoidance, and controlled deorbiting.

Demand is also increasing as government agencies and commercial space companies pursue more complex missions across low Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Satellite constellation expansion, lunar exploration programs, defense-space investments, and the development of next-generation spacecraft are accelerating the need for reliable chemical and electric propulsion technologies.

Commercial End Users Expected to Lead the Space Propulsion Market

The commercial segment is projected to remain the dominant end-user category from 2026 to 2031. Private companies account for a significant share of new satellite launches, broadband constellations, Earth observation platforms, and commercial launch activity. Higher satellite replacement cycles within LEO constellations are further strengthening demand for cost-efficient propulsion packages that can support deployment, orbit maintenance, manoeuvring, and end-of-life operations.

Commercial operators are also investing in orbital transfer services, in-space logistics, satellite life extension, and debris mitigation. These activities are broadening the addressable market for propulsion manufacturers and creating opportunities for scalable, modular, and mission-specific systems.

Thrusters Segment Projected to Record the Highest CAGR

By component, the thrusters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thrusters are critical to spacecraft manoeuvring, attitude control, orbit correction, station keeping, collision avoidance, and controlled deorbiting. The transition toward smaller satellite platforms and manoeuvre-intensive missions is increasing demand for compact chemical and electric thrusters.

Growth in LEO satellite deployments, lunar spacecraft, space tugs, and on-orbit servicing vehicles is also driving the adoption of multiple thruster configurations. Manufacturers are prioritising propulsion efficiency, reduced system mass, improved reliability, and compatibility with a wider range of spacecraft platforms.

Middle East Positioned as the Fastest-growing Regional Market

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing space propulsion market through 2031. Countries across the region are increasing investment in satellite communication, Earth observation, national space programs, launch capabilities, and defense-space infrastructure. Regional governments are also strengthening domestic capabilities through local space agencies, international partnerships, sovereign satellite programs, and technology development initiatives.

This shift from satellite procurement toward broader domestic space infrastructure is creating new demand for spacecraft propulsion systems, launch access, orbital operations, and future deep space missions. Continued investment in technical expertise and local manufacturing could further expand the region's role in the global space economy.

Primary Research Participant Profile



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, and Others - 70% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East - 10%, Rest of the World - 5%

Research Coverage

The market study evaluates the space propulsion market across key segments, subsegments, and geographic regions. It provides market size estimates, growth projections, technology trends, and analysis of commercial and government demand. The research also assesses leading companies through profiles, product and business portfolios, recent developments, strategic initiatives, and manufacturing capabilities.

Key Market Insights



Market drivers: Rising launch vehicle and satellite deployment activity and growing requirements for station keeping, orbit raising, collision avoidance, maneuvering, and deorbiting.

Market restraints: High qualification, safety testing, and mission assurance costs, along with supply chain constraints affecting space-qualified propulsion components.

Market opportunities: Adoption of green and non-toxic propulsion systems and growing demand for advanced propulsion across cislunar, deep space, orbital transfer, and space tug missions.

Market challenges: Platform-specific integration requirements across satellites, launch vehicles, spacecraft, landers, and rovers, as well as environmental and licensing scrutiny associated with increased launch and re-entry activity.

Market penetration: Analysis of propulsion systems and services offered by leading market participants.

Product development and innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, research and development programs, and new product launches.

Market development: Identification of high-growth markets and regional expansion opportunities.

Market diversification: Assessment of new products, untapped geographies, investments, partnerships, and recent industry developments. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market share, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities among leading space propulsion companies.

The report enables established companies, new market entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to assess revenue opportunities and competitive positioning within the global space propulsion market. It also supports strategic planning by providing actionable intelligence on market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, technology priorities, and go-to-market strategies.

Key Attributes:

