Industrial Valve Market By Valve Type, Size, Media, And End-Use Industry - Global Forecast To 2032 Smart Valves And Infrastructure Investment Propel Market To USD 147.19 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through smart valves, IIoT maintenance, automation and aftermarket services while targeting Asia Pacific, water infrastructure and severe-service applications. Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Valve Market by Valve, Size, Media - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global industrial valve market is projected to grow from USD 108.36 billion in 2026 to USD 147.19 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for reliable flow control, pressure regulation, isolation, pressure relief, backflow prevention, throttling, diversion, and emergency shutdown systems across critical industries. Investments in oil & gas pipelines, refineries, power plants, chemical processing facilities, water & wastewater treatment plants, and broader industrial infrastructure are creating sustained demand for advanced valve technologies. Industrial operators are prioritizing durable systems capable of handling high-pressure fluids, corrosive media, steam, gas, slurry, and hazardous process conditions while improving plant safety, limiting downtime, and supporting regulatory compliance. The adoption of actuated valves, control valves, smart valve monitoring systems, and IIoT-enabled predictive maintenance solutions is also improving process reliability and operational efficiency. Demand for corrosion-resistant, high-pressure, and severe-service valves is expected to increase as companies modernize facilities, automate operations, and strengthen fluid handling performance. Linear Valves Expected to Maintain the Largest Market Share Linear valves are projected to account for the largest share of the industrial valve market throughout the forecast period. Their use in flow regulation, throttling, pressure control, backflow prevention, and safety applications makes them essential across oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, and other process industries. These valves are suitable for high-pressure, high-temperature, corrosive, and severe-service environments. Growing emphasis on process efficiency, automation, and plant safety is expected to reinforce demand for globe, check, gate, diaphragm, safety, needle, pinch, solenoid, and angle valves. 1 to 6 Valve Size Segment to Capture a Significant Share The 1 to 6 valve size segment is expected to secure a significant market share due to widespread installation in industrial pipelines, utility lines, process control systems, water treatment facilities, and manufacturing plants. These valves support medium-flow applications involving liquids, gases, and slurries across the oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater treatment industries. Compatibility with multiple valve configurations, ease of installation, and suitability for diverse operating environments are supporting adoption. Additional investment in plant utilities, process automation, and water infrastructure is expected to drive segment growth. Asia Pacific Positioned as the Largest Industrial Valve Market Asia Pacific is forecast to remain the largest regional market, supported by industrialization, infrastructure development, and expansion across major end-use sectors. Investments in pipelines, refineries, chemical plants, power generation facilities, manufacturing operations, and water & wastewater treatment systems across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are increasing demand for industrial valves. The region also benefits from established manufacturing hubs, cost-competitive suppliers, and growing adoption of automated and smart valve systems. Water infrastructure modernization, new energy projects, process industry expansion, and stronger requirements for plant reliability are expected to maintain Asia Pacific's leading market position. Competitive Landscape Leading companies in the industrial valve market include Emerson Electric Co. (US), SLB (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI plc (UK), Neway Valve (China), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Spirax Group (UK), Watts Water Technologies (US), Bray International (US), and CIRCOR International (US). Market participants are expanding product portfolios, strengthening automation capabilities, and enhancing performance in demanding industrial applications. Strategic priorities include advanced rotary valves, linear valves, safety valves, actuators, control valves, corrosion-resistant solutions, smart monitoring, IIoT-enabled maintenance, and aftermarket services. Competition is influenced by material compatibility, high-pressure handling, severe-service performance, regulatory compliance, reliability, and regional service coverage. Research Scope The market study evaluates the industrial valve industry by region, valve type, safety valve type, pressure range, media type, valve size, material, component, function, and end-use industry. Valve type coverage includes rotary valves such as ball, butterfly, and plug valves, as well as linear valve categories. Pressure ranges include up to 50 bar, 50-350 bar, 350-700 bar, 700-1,000 bar, and 1,000 bar. Component analysis covers actuators, valve bodies, and other components, while functions include on-off and control applications. End-use industries assessed include oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, food & beverages, metals & mining, paper & pulp, agriculture, semiconductors, and other process industries. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Primary Research Breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 10% Key Market Insights

Growth drivers: Development and modernization of power plants, adoption of connected networks, and increasing use of smart industrial valves.

Market restraints: High capital requirements, low profit margins, and volatility in steel and alloy prices.

Growth opportunities: Integration with IIoT, AI, Industry 5.0, and additive manufacturing, alongside increased investment in water & wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Industry challenges: Intense price competition in a fragmented market and the need to maintain durability and performance under extreme operating conditions.

Product innovation: Development of smart actuators, advanced control valves, corrosion-resistant valves, pressure-relief valves, and severe-service technologies. Competitive assessment: Analysis of company strategies, market shares, product offerings, recent developments, geographic expansion, and investment activity. The report enables established companies, emerging participants, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate industrial valve market revenue, segment performance, competitive positioning, growth opportunities, and go-to-market strategies. It also provides insight into market drivers, restraints, challenges, technological developments, and regional demand trends shaping the industry through 2032. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $108.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $147.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Industrial Valve Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Valve Market

3.2 Industrial Valve Market, by Linear Valve Type, 2026 Vs. 2032

3.3 Industrial Valve Market, by Media Type, 2026 Vs. 2032

3.4 Industrial Valve Market, by Pressure Range, 2026 Vs. 2032

3.5 Industrial Valve Market, by Material, 2026 Vs. 2032

3.6 Industrial Valve Market, by End-Use Industry, 2026 Vs. 2032

3.7 Industrial Valve Market, by Geography, 2026-2032

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Establish New Power Plants and Revamp Existing Ones

4.2.1.2 Growing Use of Connected Networks and Smart Industrial Valves

4.2.1.3 Expansion of Oil & Gas and Energy Infrastructure

4.2.1.4 Rapid Industrialization and Manufacturing Growth in Emerging Economies

4.2.1.5 Rising Adoption of Automation and Process Optimization Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital Investments and Low Profit Margins

4.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices, Particularly Steel and Alloys

4.2.2.3 Stringent Regulatory and Certification Requirements Across Industries

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Integration of Industrial Valves With Iiot, AI, Industry 5.0, and Additive Manufacturing

4.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in Water & Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.2.3.3 Rising Demand For High-Performance Valves in Extreme Environments (High Pressure, Temperature, Corrosive Media)

4.2.3.4 Emerging Applications in Hydrogen, Lng, and Carbon Capture Systems

4.2.3.5 Expansion of Aftermarket Services and Valve Replacement Demand

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Intense Price Competition Due to Fragmented Market Structure

4.2.4.2 Ensuring Durability and Performance in Extreme Operating Conditions

4.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions and Dependency On Industrial Demand Cycles

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.3.3 Trends in Global Oil & Gas Industry

5.3.4 Trends in Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Company-Wise Indicative Selling Price of Industrial Valves, by Valve Type, 2025

5.6.2 Average Selling Price of Industrial Valves Offered by Key Players, by Type, 2025

5.6.3 Indicative Price Trend of Industrial Valves, by Region

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario (8481)

5.7.2 Export Scenario (8481)

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 European Lng Plant Improves Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger Performance With Fisher Jt Control Valve

5.11.2 Flowserve (Mogas) Severe Service Isolation Valves Solve Extreme Process Conditions in Mining & Mineral Extraction

5.11.3 Leaking Globe Valves Replaced With Zero-Leakage Ball Valves in Hrsg Power Plant

5.11.4 Specialty Paper Mill Solves Steam Leakage With Metal-Seated Ball Valves

5.11.5 Remote Alaska Pipeline Receives Fail-Safe, Self-Resetting Esd Valve Actuation in Extreme Conditions

5.12 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Industrial Valve Market

5.12.1 Introduction

5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.12.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.12.4 Impact On Countries/Regions

5.12.4.1 US

5.12.4.2 Europe

5.12.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.5 Impact On End-Use Industries

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Smart Valve Positioners

6.1.2 Advance Sealing Technologies

6.1.3 High-Pressure Safety Mechanisms

6.1.4 Anti-Corrosion Materials

6.1.5 Low-Emission Valve Technology

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Industrial Actuators

6.2.2 Industrial Sensors

6.2.3 Industrial Connectivity Platforms (Scada/Dcs/Iiot)

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Industrial Pumps

6.3.2 Compressors

6.3.3 Flow Meters

6.3.4 Pressure Regulators

6.3.5 Expansion Valves

6.4 Technology/ Product Roadmap

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Impact of AI/Gen AI On Industrial Valve Market

6.6.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.6.2 Best Practices Followed by Oems in Industrial Valve Market

6.6.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Industrial Valve Market

6.6.4 Interconnected/Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact On Market Players

6.6.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integration in Industrial Valve

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Industry Standards

7.1.3 Regulations

7.1.3.1 North America

7.1.3.1.1 US

7.1.3.1.2 Canada

7.1.3.2 Europe

7.1.3.2.1 European Union

7.1.3.2.2 Germany

7.1.3.2.3 UK

7.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.3.3.1 China

7.1.3.3.2 Japan

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of Various Industries

9 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Sealing

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soft-Seated Valves

9.2.1 Zero-Leakage Sealing and Lower Lifecycle Cost to Support Demand

9.3 Metal-Seated Valves

9.3.1 Durability in High-Temperature, High-Pressure, and Abrasive Services to Support Market Growth

9.4 Packing-Seated Valves

9.4.1 Adjustable Stem Sealing and Maintenance Flexibility to Support Demand

10 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rotary Valves

10.2.1 Ball Valves

10.2.1.1 Tight Sealing and Low Operating Torque to Drive Demand

10.2.1.2 Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves

10.2.1.3 Floating Ball Valves

10.2.1.4 Rising Stem Ball Valves

10.2.2 Butterfly Valves

10.2.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Compact Design to Boost Market Growth

10.2.2.2 Zero-Offset Butterfly Valves

10.2.2.3 Double-Offset Butterfly Valves

10.2.2.4 Triple-Offset Butterfly Valves

10.2.3 Plug Valves

10.2.3.1 Easy Sealing and Isolation to Boost Adoption in Wastewater Treatment Plants

10.3 Linear Valves

10.3.1 Globe Valves

10.3.1.1 Precise Flow Control Requirements in Process Industries to Drive Demand For Globe Valve

10.3.2 Diaphragm Valves

10.3.2.1 Corrosion Resistance and Contamination-Free Operation to Support Adoption

10.3.3 Gate Valves

10.3.3.1 Reliable Isolation Performance in Large-Diameter Pipelines to Drive Gate Valve Adoption

10.3.3.2 Standard Plate Gate Valves

10.3.3.3 Wedge-Type Gate Valves

10.3.3.4 Knife Gate Valves

10.3.4 Safety Valves

10.3.4.1 Overpressure Protection Demand From Oil & Gas, Power, and Chemical Industries to Support Growth

10.3.5 Check Valves

10.3.5.1 Reverse-Flow Prevention in Pipelines to Support Check Valve Demand

10.3.6 Needle Valves

10.3.6.1 Precision Flow Regulation to Drive Use in Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Water Applications

10.3.7 Pinch Valves

10.3.7.1 Abrasive-Media Handling and Low-Maintenance Slurry Control to Support Adoption

10.3.8 Solenoid Valves

10.3.8.1 Automation-Led Demand For Fast and Efficient Fluid Control Systems to Support Growth

11 Industrial Valve Market, by Safety Valve Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Valve Type

11.2.1 Spring

11.2.2 Pilot

11.2.3 Vent

11.2.4 Rupture Discs

11.3 Pressure Range

11.3.1 < 50 Bar

11.3.2 50-350 Bar

11.3.3 350-700 Bar

11.3.4 700-1000 Bar

11.3.5 >1000 Bar

11.4 Media Type

11.4.1 Liquid

11.4.2 Gas

11.4.3 Slurry

11.5 Valve Size

11.5.1 <1"

11.5.2 1-6"

11.5.3 7-25"

11.5.4 26-50"

11.5.5 >50"

11.6 Valve Material

11.6.1 Steel

11.6.2 Alloy-Based

11.6.3 Cast Iron

11.6.4 Aluminum

11.6.5 Plastic

11.6.6 Other Materials

11.7 End-Use Industry

11.7.1 Oil & Gas

11.7.2 Energy & Power

11.7.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

11.7.4 Chemical

11.7.5 Pharmaceuticals

11.7.6 Building & Construction

11.7.7 Food & Beverages

11.7.8 Metals & Mining

11.7.9 Paper & Pulp

11.7.10 Agriculture

11.7.11 Semiconductor

11.7.12 Other End-Use Industries

12 Industrial Valve Market, by Media Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Liquid

12.2.1 Water Treatment, Process Automation, and Leak-Control Needs to Support Demand

12.2.2 Water Valves

12.2.2.1 Rising Investments in Water Infrastructure and Treatment Facilities to Drive Demand For Industrial Water Valves

12.2.3 Oil Valves

12.2.3.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration, Production, and Pipeline Investments to Drive Demand For Industrial Oil Valves

12.2.4 Chemical Valves

12.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Corrosive and Hazardous Chemicals to Drive Growth in Chemical Valve Installations

12.3 Gas

12.3.1 Safety-Focused Gas Flow Control to Support Demand in Pipelines, Refineries, and Industrial Systems

12.3.2 Natural Gas

12.3.2.1 Natural Gases to Boost Demand For Industrial Valves in Extraction and Distribution

12.3.2.2 Methane

12.3.2.3 Ethane

12.3.2.4 Propane

12.3.3 Compressed Air

12.3.3.1 Automation and Energy-Efficiency Need to Support Demand

12.3.4 Industrial Gas

12.3.4.1 Reliable Gas-Flow Regulation and Safety Compliance to Support Demand

12.3.4.2 Hydrogen

12.3.4.3 Nitrogen

12.3.4.4 Oxygen

12.3.4.5 Other Industrial Gases

12.4 Slurry

12.4.1 Abrasion-Resistant Slurry Flow Control to Support Demand in Mining, Wastewater, and Power Applications

12.4.2 Cement

12.4.2.1 Rising Demand to Manage Flow of Abrasive and Viscous Cement Slurries Used in Construction and Oilfield Applications to Drive Market

12.4.3 Sludge

12.4.3.1 Designed to Manage Flow of Sludge Slurries Encountered in Wastewater Treatment, Mining, and Industrial Processes

13 Industrial Valve Market, by Component

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Actuators

13.2.1 Pneumatic Actuators

13.2.1.1 Automation, Compressed-Air Efficiency, and Cost Advantages to Support Demand

13.2.1.2 Diaphragm Actuators

13.2.1.3 Piston Actuators

13.2.2 Electric Actuators

13.2.2.1 Remote Operation and Precise Valve Positioning to Support Demand in Water, Wastewater, and Chemical Plants

13.2.3 Hydraulic Actuators

13.2.3.1 Integration of Hydraulic Actuators in Hvac, Fire Protection, and Irrigation Systems to Propel Growth

13.3 Valve Bodies

13.3.1 Corrosion-Resistant and Pressure-Rated Valve Bodies to Support Durability in Chemical and Process Applications

13.4 Other Components

14 Industrial Valve Market, by Function

14.1 Introduction

14.2 On/Off Valves

14.2.1 Increasing Use in Throttling Applications to Drive Market

14.3 Control Valves

14.3.1 Need to Control Temperature, Flow, and Pressure in Industrial Processes to Favor Market Growth

14.3.2 Modulating Valves

14.3.3 Position-Controlled Valves

14.3.3.1 Quarter-Turn Valves

14.3.3.2 Multi-Turn Valves

15 Industrial Valve Market, by Material

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Steel

15.2.1 Stress-Corrosion Resistance and High-Pressure Reliability to Support Steel Valve Adoption in Natural Gas and Process Industries

15.3 Cast Iron

15.3.1 Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Demand to Support Adoption

15.4 Aluminum

15.4.1 Lightweight and Corrosion-Resistant Valve Materials to Support Aerospace, Automotive, Hvac, and Compact System Applications

15.5 Alloy-Based

15.5.1 High-Strength Alloy Materials to Support Valve Use in High-Pressure, High-Temperature Processes

15.5.2 Nickel-Aluminum

15.5.3 Nickel-Chromium

15.6 Plastic

15.6.1 Corrosion-Resistant and Lightweight Plastic Valves to Support Demand in Chemical, Water, and Low-Pressure Fluid Applications

15.7 Other Materials

15.7.1 Bronze

15.7.2 Brass

16 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Size

16.1 Introduction

16.2 < 1"

16.2.1 Increasing Need For Compact and Effective Technologies to Drive Market

16.3 1-6"

16.3.1 Compact Size to Increase Adoption in Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries

16.4 6-25"

16.4.1 Increasing Adoption in Oil & Gas Industry to Create Opportunities For Valve Providers

16.5 25-50"

16.5.1 Growing Need For Functional Valves in High-Temperature and High-Pressure Environments to Propel Market

16.6 >50"

16.6.1 Increased Adoption of High-Capacity Systems to Boost Market Demand

17 Industrial Valve Market, by Pressure Range

17.1 Introduction

17.2 < 50 Bar

17.2.1 Low-Pressure Valve Demand in Hvac, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Flow-Control Applications to Drive Market

17.3 50-350 Bar

17.3.1 Smart Manufacturing and Medium-Pressure Process Control to Support Demand

17.4 350-700 Bar

17.4.1 High-Pressure Process Control in Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Power Applications to Drive Demand

17.5 700-1000 Bar

17.5.1 Ultra-High-Pressure Valve Performance to Support Aerospace, Hydraulic, and Chemical Processing Applications

17.6 >1000 Bar

17.6.1 Need For Equipment That Can Perform Under Extreme Conditions to Drive Market

18 Industrial Valve Market, by End-Use Industry

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Oil & Gas

18.2.1 Pipeline Expansion, Deepwater Operations, and Refinery Maintenance to Support Oil & Gas Valve Demand

18.2.2 Upstream

18.2.3 Midstream

18.2.4 Downstream

18.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

18.3.1 High Investments in Establishing Water Treatment Plants to Propel Market Growth

18.3.2 Water Distribution Systems

18.3.3 Desalination Units

18.4 Energy & Power

18.4.1 Rising Electricity Demand, Power-Plant Upgrades, and Clean-Energy Investments to Support Valve Demand

18.4.2 Conventional Power Plants

18.4.3 Renewable Energy Plants

18.5 Pharmaceuticals

18.5.1 Automation, Sterile Processing, and Reliable Drug Supply Needs to Support Pharmaceutical Valve Demand

18.5.2 Sterilization Process

18.5.3 Packaging & Filling

18.6 Food & Beverages

18.6.1 Leakproof, Cleanable, and Automated Valve Systems to Support Food & Beverage Processing Demand

18.6.2 Beverage Production

18.6.3 Dairy Production

18.7 Chemicals

18.7.1 Emission Control, Plant Safety, and Corrosion-Resistant Flow Management to Support Valve Demand in Chemical Processing

18.7.2 Batch Processing

18.7.3 Filtration Process

18.8 Building & Construction

18.8.1 Increasing Infrastructural Investments and Growing Focus On Better Safety Standards to Aid Market Growth

18.8.2 Hvac Application

18.8.3 Fire Protection

18.9 Paper & Pulp

18.9.1 Energy-Efficient Pulp Processing, Recycling, and Chemical Recovery to Support Demand

18.9.2 Paper Formation

18.9.3 Blending

18.10 Metals & Mining

18.10.1 Industrial Valves in Mining Operations to Ensure Efficient Operations

18.10.2 Hydrometallurgy

18.10.3 Conveyor Systems

18.11 Agriculture

18.11.1 Precision Irrigation, Clog Prevention, and Automated Water Control to Support Agricultural Valve Demand

18.11.2 Sprinkler Systems

18.11.3 Water Storage Tanks

18.12 Semiconductor

18.12.1 Chip Demand From Electronics, Automotive, and AI Applications to Support Ultra-High-Purity Valve Adoption

18.12.2 Wafer Processing

18.12.3 Vacuum Systems

18.13 Other End-Use Industries

19 Industrial Valve Market, by Region

19.1 Introduction

19.2 North America

19.2.1 US

19.2.1.1 Development of Shale Oil and Gas Resources to Drive Demand

19.2.2 Canada

19.2.2.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion, Critical Minerals Development, and Hvac Demand to Support Market Growth

19.2.3 Mexico

19.2.3.1 Manufacturing Integration, Semiconductor Supply-Chain Development, and Oil & Gas Projects to Drive Demand

19.3 Europe

19.3.1 UK

19.3.1.1 Strong Water Regulation, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and UK-Based Valve Oem Presence to Drive Market Growth

19.3.2 Germany

19.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Automated Valves Across Chemical and Process Industries to Drive Market Growth

19.3.3 France

19.3.3.1 Focus On Renewable Energy Development to Drive Demand For Industrial Valves

19.3.4 Italy

19.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Water Infrastructure and Chemical Processing to Boost Industrial Valve Demand

19.3.5 Rest of Europe

19.4 Asia-Pacific

19.4.1 China

19.4.1.1 Strong Industrial Base, Pharmaceutical Innovation, and Process Automation to Support Valve Demand

19.4.2 Japan

19.4.2.1 Renewable Energy, Nuclear Restart, and Semiconductor Manufacturing to Support Valve Demand

19.4.3 South Korea

19.4.3.1 Hydrogen Economy, Carbon-Free Energy, and Semiconductor Supply-Chain Growth to Support Industrial Valve Demand

19.4.4 India

19.4.4.1 Increasing Investments in Power, Oil & Gas, Water, and Manufacturing Sectors to Drive Market

19.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

19.5 Rest of the World

19.5.1 Middle East

19.5.1.1 Oil & Gas, Petrochemical Expansion, and Desalination Projects to Support Industrial Valve Demand

19.5.1.2 GCC Countries

19.5.1.2.1 Rising Investments in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Water Management Sectors to Aid Market Growth

19.5.2 South America

19.5.2.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, and Industrial Investment to Support Valve Demand

19.5.3 Africa

19.5.3.1 Water Infrastructure, Mining, and Energy Investments to Create Market Opportunities

20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026

20.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

20.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

20.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

20.6 Brand Comparison

20.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

20.7.1 Stars

20.7.2 Emerging Leaders

20.7.3 Pervasive Players

20.7.4 Participants

20.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

20.7.5.1 Company Footprint

20.7.5.2 Region Footprint

20.7.5.3 Valve Type Footprint

20.7.5.4 Media Type Footprint

20.7.5.5 End-Use Industry Footprint

20.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

20.8.1 Progressive Companies

20.8.2 Responsive Companies

20.8.3 Dynamic Companies

20.8.4 Starting Blocks

20.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

20.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

20.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

20.8.5.2.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Region

20.8.5.2.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Type

20.8.5.2.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Media Type

20.8.5.2.4 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by End-Use Industry

20.9 Competitive Scenario

20.9.1 Product Launches

20.9.2 Deals

20.9.3 Expansions

20.9.4 Other Developments

21 Company Profiles

21.1 Key Players

21.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.

21.1.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.1.2 Products Offered

21.1.1.3 Recent Developments

21.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.1.4 Analyst's View

21.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

21.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

21.1.2 Slb

21.1.2.1 Business Overview

21.1.2.2 Products Offered

21.1.2.3 Recent Developments

21.1.2.3.1 Expansions

21.1.2.4 Analyst's View

21.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

21.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

21.1.3 Flowserve Corporation

21.1.3.1 Business Overview

21.1.3.2 Products Offered

21.1.3.3 Recent Developments

21.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.3.3.2 Deals

21.1.3.3.3 Other Developments

21.1.3.4 Analyst's View

21.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

21.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

21.1.4 Imi

21.1.4.1 Business Overview

21.1.4.2 Products Offered

21.1.4.3 Recent Developments

21.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.4.3.2 Expansions

21.1.4.4 Analyst's View

21.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

21.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

21.1.5 Crane Holdings, Co.

21.1.5.1 Business Overview

21.1.5.2 Products Offered

21.1.5.3 Recent Developments

21.1.5.3.1 Deals

21.1.5.3.2 Expansions

21.1.5.4 Analyst's View

21.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

21.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

21.1.6 Valmet

21.1.6.1 Business Overview

21.1.6.2 Products Offered

21.1.6.3 Recent Developments

21.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.6.3.2 Deals

21.1.7 Neway Valve

21.1.7.1 Business Overview

21.1.7.2 Products Offered

21.1.7.3 Recent Developments

21.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.8 Spirax Sarco Limited

21.1.8.1 Business Overview

21.1.8.2 Products Offered

21.1.8.3 Recent Developments

21.1.8.3.1 Deals

21.1.9 Kitz Corporation

21.1.9.1 Business Overview

21.1.9.2 Products Offered

21.1.9.3 Recent Developments

21.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.9.3.2 Deals

21.1.9.3.3 Expansions

21.1.10 Ksb SE & Co. Kgaa

21.1.10.1 Business Overview

21.1.10.2 Products Offered

21.1.10.3 Recent Developments

21.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.10.3.2 Expansions

21.1.11 Alfa Laval

21.1.11.1 Business Overview

21.1.11.2 Products Offered

21.1.11.3 Recent Developments

21.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.11.3.2 Deals

21.1.11.3.3 Other Developments

21.1.12 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

21.1.12.1 Business Overview

21.1.12.2 Products Offered

21.1.12.3 Recent Developments

21.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.

21.1.13.1 Business Overview

21.1.13.2 Products Offered

21.1.13.3 Recent Developments

21.1.13.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.13.3.2 Deals

21.1.14 Bray International

21.1.14.1 Business Overview

21.1.14.2 Products Offered

21.1.14.3 Recent Developments

21.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.14.3.2 Deals

21.1.15 Baker Hughes Company

21.1.15.1 Business Overview

21.1.15.2 Products Offered

21.1.15.3 Recent Developments

21.1.15.3.1 Product Launches

21.1.15.3.2 Deals

21.2 Other Key Players

21.2.1 Circor International, Inc.

21.2.2 Rotork

21.2.3 Watts

21.2.4 Velan Inc.

21.2.5 Danfoss

21.2.6 Georg Fischer Ltd.

21.2.7 Samson AG

21.2.8 Avk Holding A/S

21.2.9 Klinger Holding

21.2.10 Trillium Flow Technologies

21.3 Other Players

21.3.1 Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH

21.3.2 Valvitalia Spa

21.3.3 Gefa Processtechnik GmbH

21.3.4 Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.

21.3.5 Forbes Marshall

21.3.6 Frenstar

21.3.7 Ham-Let Group

21.3.8 Dwyer Instruments LLC

21.3.9 Novel Valves India Pvt. Ltd.

21.3.10 L&T Valves Limited

22 Research Methodology

22.1 Research Approach

22.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

22.1.2 Secondary Data

22.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

22.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

22.1.3 Primary Data

22.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries

22.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

22.1.3.3 Key Primary Participants

22.1.3.4 Key Industry Insights

22.2 Market Size Estimation

22.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

22.2.2 Top-Down Approach

22.2.3 Market Size Calculation For Base Year

22.3 Market Forecast Approach

22.3.1 Supply Side

22.3.2 Demand Side

22.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

22.5 Research Assumptions

22.6 Risk Assessment

23 Appendix

23.1 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

23.2 Customization Options

23.3 Related Reports

23.4 Author Details

List of Tables [281]

List of Figures [81]

Companies Featured



Emerson Electric Co.

Slb

Flowserve Corporation

Imi

Crane Holdings, Co.

Valmet

Neway Valve

Spirax Sarco Limited

Kitz Corporation

Ksb SE & Co. Kgaa

Alfa Laval

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Bray International

Baker Hughes Company

Circor International, Inc.

Rotork

Watts

Velan Inc.

Danfoss

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Samson AG

Avk Holding A/S

Klinger Holding

Trillium Flow Technologies

Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH

Valvitalia Spa

Gefa Processtechnik GmbH

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.

Forbes Marshall

Frenstar

Ham-Let Group

Dwyer Instruments LLC

Novel Valves India Pvt. Ltd. L&T Valves Limited

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