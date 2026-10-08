Industrial Valve Market By Valve Type, Size, Media, And End-Use Industry - Global Forecast To 2032 Smart Valves And Infrastructure Investment Propel Market To USD 147.19 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|356
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$108.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$147.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Industrial Valve Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Valve Market
3.2 Industrial Valve Market, by Linear Valve Type, 2026 Vs. 2032
3.3 Industrial Valve Market, by Media Type, 2026 Vs. 2032
3.4 Industrial Valve Market, by Pressure Range, 2026 Vs. 2032
3.5 Industrial Valve Market, by Material, 2026 Vs. 2032
3.6 Industrial Valve Market, by End-Use Industry, 2026 Vs. 2032
3.7 Industrial Valve Market, by Geography, 2026-2032
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Establish New Power Plants and Revamp Existing Ones
4.2.1.2 Growing Use of Connected Networks and Smart Industrial Valves
4.2.1.3 Expansion of Oil & Gas and Energy Infrastructure
4.2.1.4 Rapid Industrialization and Manufacturing Growth in Emerging Economies
4.2.1.5 Rising Adoption of Automation and Process Optimization Technologies
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High Capital Investments and Low Profit Margins
4.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices, Particularly Steel and Alloys
4.2.2.3 Stringent Regulatory and Certification Requirements Across Industries
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Integration of Industrial Valves With Iiot, AI, Industry 5.0, and Additive Manufacturing
4.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in Water & Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure
4.2.3.3 Rising Demand For High-Performance Valves in Extreme Environments (High Pressure, Temperature, Corrosive Media)
4.2.3.4 Emerging Applications in Hydrogen, Lng, and Carbon Capture Systems
4.2.3.5 Expansion of Aftermarket Services and Valve Replacement Demand
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Intense Price Competition Due to Fragmented Market Structure
4.2.4.2 Ensuring Durability and Performance in Extreme Operating Conditions
4.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions and Dependency On Industrial Demand Cycles
4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.3.3 Trends in Global Oil & Gas Industry
5.3.4 Trends in Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.6.1 Company-Wise Indicative Selling Price of Industrial Valves, by Valve Type, 2025
5.6.2 Average Selling Price of Industrial Valves Offered by Key Players, by Type, 2025
5.6.3 Indicative Price Trend of Industrial Valves, by Region
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import Scenario (8481)
5.7.2 Export Scenario (8481)
5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 European Lng Plant Improves Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger Performance With Fisher Jt Control Valve
5.11.2 Flowserve (Mogas) Severe Service Isolation Valves Solve Extreme Process Conditions in Mining & Mineral Extraction
5.11.3 Leaking Globe Valves Replaced With Zero-Leakage Ball Valves in Hrsg Power Plant
5.11.4 Specialty Paper Mill Solves Steam Leakage With Metal-Seated Ball Valves
5.11.5 Remote Alaska Pipeline Receives Fail-Safe, Self-Resetting Esd Valve Actuation in Extreme Conditions
5.12 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Industrial Valve Market
5.12.1 Introduction
5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.12.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.12.4 Impact On Countries/Regions
5.12.4.1 US
5.12.4.2 Europe
5.12.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.12.5 Impact On End-Use Industries
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations
6.1 Key Technologies
6.1.1 Smart Valve Positioners
6.1.2 Advance Sealing Technologies
6.1.3 High-Pressure Safety Mechanisms
6.1.4 Anti-Corrosion Materials
6.1.5 Low-Emission Valve Technology
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Industrial Actuators
6.2.2 Industrial Sensors
6.2.3 Industrial Connectivity Platforms (Scada/Dcs/Iiot)
6.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.3.1 Industrial Pumps
6.3.2 Compressors
6.3.3 Flow Meters
6.3.4 Pressure Regulators
6.3.5 Expansion Valves
6.4 Technology/ Product Roadmap
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.6 Impact of AI/Gen AI On Industrial Valve Market
6.6.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.6.2 Best Practices Followed by Oems in Industrial Valve Market
6.6.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Industrial Valve Market
6.6.4 Interconnected/Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact On Market Players
6.6.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integration in Industrial Valve
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Industry Standards
7.1.3 Regulations
7.1.3.1 North America
7.1.3.1.1 US
7.1.3.1.2 Canada
7.1.3.2 Europe
7.1.3.2.1 European Union
7.1.3.2.2 Germany
7.1.3.2.3 UK
7.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.1.3.3.1 China
7.1.3.3.2 Japan
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.2.2 Buying Criteria
8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs of Various Industries
9 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Sealing
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Soft-Seated Valves
9.2.1 Zero-Leakage Sealing and Lower Lifecycle Cost to Support Demand
9.3 Metal-Seated Valves
9.3.1 Durability in High-Temperature, High-Pressure, and Abrasive Services to Support Market Growth
9.4 Packing-Seated Valves
9.4.1 Adjustable Stem Sealing and Maintenance Flexibility to Support Demand
10 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rotary Valves
10.2.1 Ball Valves
10.2.1.1 Tight Sealing and Low Operating Torque to Drive Demand
10.2.1.2 Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves
10.2.1.3 Floating Ball Valves
10.2.1.4 Rising Stem Ball Valves
10.2.2 Butterfly Valves
10.2.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Compact Design to Boost Market Growth
10.2.2.2 Zero-Offset Butterfly Valves
10.2.2.3 Double-Offset Butterfly Valves
10.2.2.4 Triple-Offset Butterfly Valves
10.2.3 Plug Valves
10.2.3.1 Easy Sealing and Isolation to Boost Adoption in Wastewater Treatment Plants
10.3 Linear Valves
10.3.1 Globe Valves
10.3.1.1 Precise Flow Control Requirements in Process Industries to Drive Demand For Globe Valve
10.3.2 Diaphragm Valves
10.3.2.1 Corrosion Resistance and Contamination-Free Operation to Support Adoption
10.3.3 Gate Valves
10.3.3.1 Reliable Isolation Performance in Large-Diameter Pipelines to Drive Gate Valve Adoption
10.3.3.2 Standard Plate Gate Valves
10.3.3.3 Wedge-Type Gate Valves
10.3.3.4 Knife Gate Valves
10.3.4 Safety Valves
10.3.4.1 Overpressure Protection Demand From Oil & Gas, Power, and Chemical Industries to Support Growth
10.3.5 Check Valves
10.3.5.1 Reverse-Flow Prevention in Pipelines to Support Check Valve Demand
10.3.6 Needle Valves
10.3.6.1 Precision Flow Regulation to Drive Use in Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Water Applications
10.3.7 Pinch Valves
10.3.7.1 Abrasive-Media Handling and Low-Maintenance Slurry Control to Support Adoption
10.3.8 Solenoid Valves
10.3.8.1 Automation-Led Demand For Fast and Efficient Fluid Control Systems to Support Growth
11 Industrial Valve Market, by Safety Valve Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Valve Type
11.2.1 Spring
11.2.2 Pilot
11.2.3 Vent
11.2.4 Rupture Discs
11.3 Pressure Range
11.3.1 < 50 Bar
11.3.2 50-350 Bar
11.3.3 350-700 Bar
11.3.4 700-1000 Bar
11.3.5 >1000 Bar
11.4 Media Type
11.4.1 Liquid
11.4.2 Gas
11.4.3 Slurry
11.5 Valve Size
11.5.1 <1"
11.5.2 1-6"
11.5.3 7-25"
11.5.4 26-50"
11.5.5 >50"
11.6 Valve Material
11.6.1 Steel
11.6.2 Alloy-Based
11.6.3 Cast Iron
11.6.4 Aluminum
11.6.5 Plastic
11.6.6 Other Materials
11.7 End-Use Industry
11.7.1 Oil & Gas
11.7.2 Energy & Power
11.7.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment
11.7.4 Chemical
11.7.5 Pharmaceuticals
11.7.6 Building & Construction
11.7.7 Food & Beverages
11.7.8 Metals & Mining
11.7.9 Paper & Pulp
11.7.10 Agriculture
11.7.11 Semiconductor
11.7.12 Other End-Use Industries
12 Industrial Valve Market, by Media Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Liquid
12.2.1 Water Treatment, Process Automation, and Leak-Control Needs to Support Demand
12.2.2 Water Valves
12.2.2.1 Rising Investments in Water Infrastructure and Treatment Facilities to Drive Demand For Industrial Water Valves
12.2.3 Oil Valves
12.2.3.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration, Production, and Pipeline Investments to Drive Demand For Industrial Oil Valves
12.2.4 Chemical Valves
12.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Corrosive and Hazardous Chemicals to Drive Growth in Chemical Valve Installations
12.3 Gas
12.3.1 Safety-Focused Gas Flow Control to Support Demand in Pipelines, Refineries, and Industrial Systems
12.3.2 Natural Gas
12.3.2.1 Natural Gases to Boost Demand For Industrial Valves in Extraction and Distribution
12.3.2.2 Methane
12.3.2.3 Ethane
12.3.2.4 Propane
12.3.3 Compressed Air
12.3.3.1 Automation and Energy-Efficiency Need to Support Demand
12.3.4 Industrial Gas
12.3.4.1 Reliable Gas-Flow Regulation and Safety Compliance to Support Demand
12.3.4.2 Hydrogen
12.3.4.3 Nitrogen
12.3.4.4 Oxygen
12.3.4.5 Other Industrial Gases
12.4 Slurry
12.4.1 Abrasion-Resistant Slurry Flow Control to Support Demand in Mining, Wastewater, and Power Applications
12.4.2 Cement
12.4.2.1 Rising Demand to Manage Flow of Abrasive and Viscous Cement Slurries Used in Construction and Oilfield Applications to Drive Market
12.4.3 Sludge
12.4.3.1 Designed to Manage Flow of Sludge Slurries Encountered in Wastewater Treatment, Mining, and Industrial Processes
13 Industrial Valve Market, by Component
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Actuators
13.2.1 Pneumatic Actuators
13.2.1.1 Automation, Compressed-Air Efficiency, and Cost Advantages to Support Demand
13.2.1.2 Diaphragm Actuators
13.2.1.3 Piston Actuators
13.2.2 Electric Actuators
13.2.2.1 Remote Operation and Precise Valve Positioning to Support Demand in Water, Wastewater, and Chemical Plants
13.2.3 Hydraulic Actuators
13.2.3.1 Integration of Hydraulic Actuators in Hvac, Fire Protection, and Irrigation Systems to Propel Growth
13.3 Valve Bodies
13.3.1 Corrosion-Resistant and Pressure-Rated Valve Bodies to Support Durability in Chemical and Process Applications
13.4 Other Components
14 Industrial Valve Market, by Function
14.1 Introduction
14.2 On/Off Valves
14.2.1 Increasing Use in Throttling Applications to Drive Market
14.3 Control Valves
14.3.1 Need to Control Temperature, Flow, and Pressure in Industrial Processes to Favor Market Growth
14.3.2 Modulating Valves
14.3.3 Position-Controlled Valves
14.3.3.1 Quarter-Turn Valves
14.3.3.2 Multi-Turn Valves
15 Industrial Valve Market, by Material
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Steel
15.2.1 Stress-Corrosion Resistance and High-Pressure Reliability to Support Steel Valve Adoption in Natural Gas and Process Industries
15.3 Cast Iron
15.3.1 Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Demand to Support Adoption
15.4 Aluminum
15.4.1 Lightweight and Corrosion-Resistant Valve Materials to Support Aerospace, Automotive, Hvac, and Compact System Applications
15.5 Alloy-Based
15.5.1 High-Strength Alloy Materials to Support Valve Use in High-Pressure, High-Temperature Processes
15.5.2 Nickel-Aluminum
15.5.3 Nickel-Chromium
15.6 Plastic
15.6.1 Corrosion-Resistant and Lightweight Plastic Valves to Support Demand in Chemical, Water, and Low-Pressure Fluid Applications
15.7 Other Materials
15.7.1 Bronze
15.7.2 Brass
16 Industrial Valve Market, by Valve Size
16.1 Introduction
16.2 < 1"
16.2.1 Increasing Need For Compact and Effective Technologies to Drive Market
16.3 1-6"
16.3.1 Compact Size to Increase Adoption in Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries
16.4 6-25"
16.4.1 Increasing Adoption in Oil & Gas Industry to Create Opportunities For Valve Providers
16.5 25-50"
16.5.1 Growing Need For Functional Valves in High-Temperature and High-Pressure Environments to Propel Market
16.6 >50"
16.6.1 Increased Adoption of High-Capacity Systems to Boost Market Demand
17 Industrial Valve Market, by Pressure Range
17.1 Introduction
17.2 < 50 Bar
17.2.1 Low-Pressure Valve Demand in Hvac, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Flow-Control Applications to Drive Market
17.3 50-350 Bar
17.3.1 Smart Manufacturing and Medium-Pressure Process Control to Support Demand
17.4 350-700 Bar
17.4.1 High-Pressure Process Control in Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Power Applications to Drive Demand
17.5 700-1000 Bar
17.5.1 Ultra-High-Pressure Valve Performance to Support Aerospace, Hydraulic, and Chemical Processing Applications
17.6 >1000 Bar
17.6.1 Need For Equipment That Can Perform Under Extreme Conditions to Drive Market
18 Industrial Valve Market, by End-Use Industry
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Oil & Gas
18.2.1 Pipeline Expansion, Deepwater Operations, and Refinery Maintenance to Support Oil & Gas Valve Demand
18.2.2 Upstream
18.2.3 Midstream
18.2.4 Downstream
18.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment
18.3.1 High Investments in Establishing Water Treatment Plants to Propel Market Growth
18.3.2 Water Distribution Systems
18.3.3 Desalination Units
18.4 Energy & Power
18.4.1 Rising Electricity Demand, Power-Plant Upgrades, and Clean-Energy Investments to Support Valve Demand
18.4.2 Conventional Power Plants
18.4.3 Renewable Energy Plants
18.5 Pharmaceuticals
18.5.1 Automation, Sterile Processing, and Reliable Drug Supply Needs to Support Pharmaceutical Valve Demand
18.5.2 Sterilization Process
18.5.3 Packaging & Filling
18.6 Food & Beverages
18.6.1 Leakproof, Cleanable, and Automated Valve Systems to Support Food & Beverage Processing Demand
18.6.2 Beverage Production
18.6.3 Dairy Production
18.7 Chemicals
18.7.1 Emission Control, Plant Safety, and Corrosion-Resistant Flow Management to Support Valve Demand in Chemical Processing
18.7.2 Batch Processing
18.7.3 Filtration Process
18.8 Building & Construction
18.8.1 Increasing Infrastructural Investments and Growing Focus On Better Safety Standards to Aid Market Growth
18.8.2 Hvac Application
18.8.3 Fire Protection
18.9 Paper & Pulp
18.9.1 Energy-Efficient Pulp Processing, Recycling, and Chemical Recovery to Support Demand
18.9.2 Paper Formation
18.9.3 Blending
18.10 Metals & Mining
18.10.1 Industrial Valves in Mining Operations to Ensure Efficient Operations
18.10.2 Hydrometallurgy
18.10.3 Conveyor Systems
18.11 Agriculture
18.11.1 Precision Irrigation, Clog Prevention, and Automated Water Control to Support Agricultural Valve Demand
18.11.2 Sprinkler Systems
18.11.3 Water Storage Tanks
18.12 Semiconductor
18.12.1 Chip Demand From Electronics, Automotive, and AI Applications to Support Ultra-High-Purity Valve Adoption
18.12.2 Wafer Processing
18.12.3 Vacuum Systems
18.13 Other End-Use Industries
19 Industrial Valve Market, by Region
19.1 Introduction
19.2 North America
19.2.1 US
19.2.1.1 Development of Shale Oil and Gas Resources to Drive Demand
19.2.2 Canada
19.2.2.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion, Critical Minerals Development, and Hvac Demand to Support Market Growth
19.2.3 Mexico
19.2.3.1 Manufacturing Integration, Semiconductor Supply-Chain Development, and Oil & Gas Projects to Drive Demand
19.3 Europe
19.3.1 UK
19.3.1.1 Strong Water Regulation, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and UK-Based Valve Oem Presence to Drive Market Growth
19.3.2 Germany
19.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Automated Valves Across Chemical and Process Industries to Drive Market Growth
19.3.3 France
19.3.3.1 Focus On Renewable Energy Development to Drive Demand For Industrial Valves
19.3.4 Italy
19.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Water Infrastructure and Chemical Processing to Boost Industrial Valve Demand
19.3.5 Rest of Europe
19.4 Asia-Pacific
19.4.1 China
19.4.1.1 Strong Industrial Base, Pharmaceutical Innovation, and Process Automation to Support Valve Demand
19.4.2 Japan
19.4.2.1 Renewable Energy, Nuclear Restart, and Semiconductor Manufacturing to Support Valve Demand
19.4.3 South Korea
19.4.3.1 Hydrogen Economy, Carbon-Free Energy, and Semiconductor Supply-Chain Growth to Support Industrial Valve Demand
19.4.4 India
19.4.4.1 Increasing Investments in Power, Oil & Gas, Water, and Manufacturing Sectors to Drive Market
19.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
19.5 Rest of the World
19.5.1 Middle East
19.5.1.1 Oil & Gas, Petrochemical Expansion, and Desalination Projects to Support Industrial Valve Demand
19.5.1.2 GCC Countries
19.5.1.2.1 Rising Investments in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Water Management Sectors to Aid Market Growth
19.5.2 South America
19.5.2.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, and Industrial Investment to Support Valve Demand
19.5.3 Africa
19.5.3.1 Water Infrastructure, Mining, and Energy Investments to Create Market Opportunities
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026
20.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
20.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
20.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
20.6 Brand Comparison
20.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
20.7.1 Stars
20.7.2 Emerging Leaders
20.7.3 Pervasive Players
20.7.4 Participants
20.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
20.7.5.1 Company Footprint
20.7.5.2 Region Footprint
20.7.5.3 Valve Type Footprint
20.7.5.4 Media Type Footprint
20.7.5.5 End-Use Industry Footprint
20.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
20.8.1 Progressive Companies
20.8.2 Responsive Companies
20.8.3 Dynamic Companies
20.8.4 Starting Blocks
20.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
20.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
20.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
20.8.5.2.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Region
20.8.5.2.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Type
20.8.5.2.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Media Type
20.8.5.2.4 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by End-Use Industry
20.9 Competitive Scenario
20.9.1 Product Launches
20.9.2 Deals
20.9.3 Expansions
20.9.4 Other Developments
21 Company Profiles
21.1 Key Players
21.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.
21.1.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.1.2 Products Offered
21.1.1.3 Recent Developments
21.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.1.4 Analyst's View
21.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
21.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
21.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
21.1.2 Slb
21.1.2.1 Business Overview
21.1.2.2 Products Offered
21.1.2.3 Recent Developments
21.1.2.3.1 Expansions
21.1.2.4 Analyst's View
21.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
21.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
21.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
21.1.3 Flowserve Corporation
21.1.3.1 Business Overview
21.1.3.2 Products Offered
21.1.3.3 Recent Developments
21.1.3.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.3.3.2 Deals
21.1.3.3.3 Other Developments
21.1.3.4 Analyst's View
21.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
21.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
21.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
21.1.4 Imi
21.1.4.1 Business Overview
21.1.4.2 Products Offered
21.1.4.3 Recent Developments
21.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.4.3.2 Expansions
21.1.4.4 Analyst's View
21.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
21.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
21.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
21.1.5 Crane Holdings, Co.
21.1.5.1 Business Overview
21.1.5.2 Products Offered
21.1.5.3 Recent Developments
21.1.5.3.1 Deals
21.1.5.3.2 Expansions
21.1.5.4 Analyst's View
21.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
21.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
21.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
21.1.6 Valmet
21.1.6.1 Business Overview
21.1.6.2 Products Offered
21.1.6.3 Recent Developments
21.1.6.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.6.3.2 Deals
21.1.7 Neway Valve
21.1.7.1 Business Overview
21.1.7.2 Products Offered
21.1.7.3 Recent Developments
21.1.7.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.8 Spirax Sarco Limited
21.1.8.1 Business Overview
21.1.8.2 Products Offered
21.1.8.3 Recent Developments
21.1.8.3.1 Deals
21.1.9 Kitz Corporation
21.1.9.1 Business Overview
21.1.9.2 Products Offered
21.1.9.3 Recent Developments
21.1.9.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.9.3.2 Deals
21.1.9.3.3 Expansions
21.1.10 Ksb SE & Co. Kgaa
21.1.10.1 Business Overview
21.1.10.2 Products Offered
21.1.10.3 Recent Developments
21.1.10.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.10.3.2 Expansions
21.1.11 Alfa Laval
21.1.11.1 Business Overview
21.1.11.2 Products Offered
21.1.11.3 Recent Developments
21.1.11.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.11.3.2 Deals
21.1.11.3.3 Other Developments
21.1.12 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
21.1.12.1 Business Overview
21.1.12.2 Products Offered
21.1.12.3 Recent Developments
21.1.12.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.
21.1.13.1 Business Overview
21.1.13.2 Products Offered
21.1.13.3 Recent Developments
21.1.13.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.13.3.2 Deals
21.1.14 Bray International
21.1.14.1 Business Overview
21.1.14.2 Products Offered
21.1.14.3 Recent Developments
21.1.14.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.14.3.2 Deals
21.1.15 Baker Hughes Company
21.1.15.1 Business Overview
21.1.15.2 Products Offered
21.1.15.3 Recent Developments
21.1.15.3.1 Product Launches
21.1.15.3.2 Deals
21.2 Other Key Players
21.2.1 Circor International, Inc.
21.2.2 Rotork
21.2.3 Watts
21.2.4 Velan Inc.
21.2.5 Danfoss
21.2.6 Georg Fischer Ltd.
21.2.7 Samson AG
21.2.8 Avk Holding A/S
21.2.9 Klinger Holding
21.2.10 Trillium Flow Technologies
21.3 Other Players
21.3.1 Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH
21.3.2 Valvitalia Spa
21.3.3 Gefa Processtechnik GmbH
21.3.4 Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.
21.3.5 Forbes Marshall
21.3.6 Frenstar
21.3.7 Ham-Let Group
21.3.8 Dwyer Instruments LLC
21.3.9 Novel Valves India Pvt. Ltd.
21.3.10 L&T Valves Limited
22 Research Methodology
22.1 Research Approach
22.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research
22.1.2 Secondary Data
22.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources
22.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
22.1.3 Primary Data
22.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries
22.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
22.1.3.3 Key Primary Participants
22.1.3.4 Key Industry Insights
22.2 Market Size Estimation
22.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
22.2.2 Top-Down Approach
22.2.3 Market Size Calculation For Base Year
22.3 Market Forecast Approach
22.3.1 Supply Side
22.3.2 Demand Side
22.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
22.5 Research Assumptions
22.6 Risk Assessment
23 Appendix
23.1 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
23.2 Customization Options
23.3 Related Reports
23.4 Author Details
List of Tables [281]
List of Figures [81]
Companies Featured
- Emerson Electric Co. Slb Flowserve Corporation Imi Crane Holdings, Co. Valmet Neway Valve Spirax Sarco Limited Kitz Corporation Ksb SE & Co. Kgaa Alfa Laval Curtiss-Wright Corporation Parker Hannifin Corp. Bray International Baker Hughes Company Circor International, Inc. Rotork Watts Velan Inc. Danfoss Georg Fischer Ltd. Samson AG Avk Holding A/S Klinger Holding Trillium Flow Technologies Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH Valvitalia Spa Gefa Processtechnik GmbH Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd. Forbes Marshall Frenstar Ham-Let Group Dwyer Instruments LLC Novel Valves India Pvt. Ltd. L&T Valves Limited
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