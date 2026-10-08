Control Valve Market By Type, Valve Size, Media, Component, Material, Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032 AI-Enabled Smart Valves Drive Growth To USD 13.99 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Control Valve Market by Type [Rotary, Linear, Vale Size, Media - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global control valve market is projected to grow from USD 10.81 billion in 2026 to USD 13.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by industrial automation across oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. Rising priorities around operational efficiency, process reliability, safety, and regulatory compliance are increasing demand for advanced flow control solutions.

Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with smart control valves, digital valve controllers, intelligent actuators, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and AI-based predictive maintenance platforms. These technologies improve process visibility, asset reliability, energy efficiency, and maintenance planning while reducing operational downtime. Investments in refinery modernization, energy infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and industrial development are also supporting global control valve market growth.

Stainless steel segment expected to hold the largest material market share

Stainless steel control valves are expected to capture the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Their corrosion resistance, durability, and ability to withstand high pressure, temperature fluctuations, and corrosive fluids make them suitable for demanding industrial environments. Adoption is increasing across oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverages. Infrastructure modernization and greater emphasis on process safety are further strengthening demand for reliable, efficient, and low-maintenance stainless steel valves.

Globe valves to account for a significant share of the linear control valve market

Globe valves are projected to secure a significant market share because of their precise flow regulation, strong shutoff capability, and consistent throttling performance. They are widely deployed where accurate control of fluid flow, pressure, and temperature is essential, including oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment. Continued investment in process optimization and automated flow control systems is expected to accelerate adoption.

Asia Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing regional market

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing control valve market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and investments in oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, manufacturing, and water management are creating substantial opportunities in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Government-backed industrial and energy projects, cost-competitive manufacturing capacity, smart manufacturing adoption, and growing demand for process automation are contributing to regional expansion.

Competitive landscape

Major companies profiled in the control valve market report include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), SLB (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Valmet (Finland), IMI plc (UK), Crane Holdings Co. (US), Spirax Sarco Limited (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Baker Hughes Company (US).

These companies compete through product innovation, digitalization, advanced materials, strategic collaborations, and improvements in flow control accuracy, durability, automation, and operational reliability. Development priorities include smart valves, intelligent actuators, digital valve controllers, and connected monitoring solutions that support predictive maintenance. Market participants are also focusing on scalable solutions for oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and pulp & paper applications.

Breakdown of primary research participants

Executives from key organizations operating in the control valve market participated in in-depth interviews, including C-level executives, directors, and product, sales, and marketing managers.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 28%, and Tier 3 - 34%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%

RoW includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Company tiers are based on total revenues as of 2025: Tier 3 includes revenue below USD 100 million, Tier 2 includes revenue between USD 100 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 1 includes revenue above USD 1 billion.

Control valve market research coverage

The report analyzes the market by component, material, type, valve size, end-use industry, media, pressure range, and region. Components include actuators, valve bodies, and other components. Materials include stainless steel, cast iron, cryogenic, alloy-based, and other materials, while valve types cover rotary and linear products. Valve size categories include up to 1, 1-6, 6-25, 25-50, and 50.

End-use industries include oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, metals & mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, pulp & paper, and other industries. Media categories cover slurry, gas, and liquid. Pressure ranges include Less than 50 bar, 50-350 bar, 350-700 bar, 700-1,000 bar, and 1,000 bar. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Key report benefits



Assessment of market drivers, including industrial automation, energy infrastructure expansion, and oil and gas investment in the Middle East.

Analysis of restraints related to certification, government policies, installation, and maintenance.

Evaluation of opportunities in smart valve technologies and green hydrogen production.

Review of leakage risks, operational efficiency concerns, and the maintenance and integration costs of smart control valve systems.

Insights into product development, research & development activities, emerging technologies, and product launches.

Regional market analysis covering investment opportunities, demand patterns, and go-to-market strategies. Competitive assessment of market shares, growth strategies, recent developments, and service offerings from leading control valve manufacturers.

The study provides revenue estimates for the overall control valve market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate growth opportunities, competitive positioning, market challenges, and strategic investment priorities.

Key Attributes:

