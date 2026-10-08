Global Orthopedic Splint Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast, 2026-2031 7.8%-10.2% CAGR Fueled By Trauma Care, Aging Populations, And Material Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities span premium fiberglass, customized sports splints and Asia-Pacific trauma demand, while aging populations sustain long-term orthopedic support needs.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Orthopedic Splint Market Analysis: Fracture Management, Material Innovations, and Strategic Industry Forecast (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Orthopedic Splint market is positioned for resilient expansion as healthcare systems respond to rising rates of fractures, musculoskeletal disorders, road traffic injuries, sports injuries, and age-related orthopedic conditions. Orthopedic Splints remain essential across emergency care, post-operative treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term joint support, with demand increasing in both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The global Orthopedic Splint market is projected to reach an estimated value of between USD 1.1 billion and USD 1.8 billion by 2026. Through 2031, the market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% to 10.2%. Growth is supported by increasing trauma volumes, aging populations, improved emergency medical services, and continued investment in advanced immobilization products.

According to 2023 World Health Organization data, more than 1.7 billion people worldwide live with musculoskeletal disorders. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that osteoarthritis affects approximately 360 million people globally. In addition, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reports approximately 100 million fractures annually, while traffic-related injuries and sports injuries continue to generate substantial demand for emergency and outpatient splinting products.

Regional Orthopedic Splint Market Outlook

North America: North America remains a high-value market for advanced orthopedic splinting products. Demand is driven by sports-related injuries, chronic osteoarthritis, an aging population, and a large volume of orthopedic procedures. The United States market shows strong adoption of lightweight, radiolucent fiberglass splints and integrated trauma care solutions. Corporate consolidation also continues to shape competition, including Stryker's 2020 acquisition of Wright Medical and the resulting expansion of its lower-extremity and trauma portfolio.

Europe: Europe benefits from advanced material science, established healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for geriatric orthopedic care. Germany, the UK, Sweden, and other Western European markets face increasing rates of osteoporosis-related fragility fractures. Healthcare providers are prioritizing breathable, customizable, and patient-focused splinting materials that support rehabilitation. Essity's 2021 acquisition of the remaining shares of ABIGO Medical AB reflects broader efforts to consolidate musculoskeletal, wound care, and orthopedic product portfolios.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific represents a major volume growth market. China and India are experiencing significant demand due to population size, urbanization, rising vehicle ownership, road traffic injuries, and expanding emergency care infrastructure. Hospitals and trauma centers require reliable, ready-to-use products that can be procured at scale. Japan's aging population is also increasing demand for lightweight orthopedic supports used in the management of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions.

South America, Middle East and Africa: These emerging markets are benefiting from modernization of emergency medical services, primary trauma clinics, and hospital procurement systems. Brazil and Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to generate steady demand for foundational splinting products used in road traffic, occupational, and pre-hospital trauma care.

Market Segmentation



Fiberglass Splints: This premium segment benefits from strong clinical demand for lightweight, durable, porous, and radiolucent products. Hospitals and emergency departments remain the leading purchasers.

Plastic Splints: Low-temperature thermoplastics and rigid polymer supports are widely used for customized care, chronic orthopedic conditions, rehabilitation, and outpatient treatment. Tools & Accessories: Under-cast padding, cohesive bandages, cast saws, cutting shears, and related application products represent an important supporting category.

Hospitals account for the largest share of orthopedic splint consumption, particularly through emergency departments and post-operative orthopedic units. Specialty centers, including orthopedic clinics and sports medicine facilities, generate demand for customized fiberglass and plastic products. Home care is also expanding as clinicians prescribe pre-fabricated, Velcro-secured supports for long-term management.

Orthopedic Splint Supply Chain

The Orthopedic Splint supply chain incorporates medical-grade fiberglass yarns, polyester substrates, moisture-curing polyurethane resins, and low-temperature thermoplastics. Manufacturing requires controlled substrate production, resin impregnation, quality assurance, and moisture-protected packaging. Clinical distribution depends on hospital procurement networks, medical distributors, and product training programs that support safe application and reduce the risk of complications.

Competitive Landscape



3M: 3M maintains a strong position through its ScotchcastT portfolio, global distribution capabilities, resin expertise, and established presence in fiberglass casting and splinting materials.

Stryker and Zimmer Biomet: These companies leverage extensive orthopedic implant and trauma portfolios, established surgeon relationships, and comprehensive hospital contracts. Stryker's acquisition of Wright Medical strengthened its position in extremities and trauma care.

Essity: Essity has a significant footprint in European and global medical solutions. Its portfolio, including Leukomed and assets associated with ABIGO Medical, supports demand for breathable and skin-friendly products in pediatric and geriatric care. SAM MEDICAL: SAM MEDICAL holds a prominent position in tactical, military, EMS, and pre-hospital care through its malleable aluminum-core structural splints and highly adaptable trauma products.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Long-term growth opportunities include the expanding aging population, higher prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, and increased participation in organized sports. These trends are expected to support demand for fracture stabilization products, chronic support splints, and customized sports medicine solutions.

The market also faces disruption from point-of-care 3D scanning and printing. As these technologies become faster and more affordable, specialty clinics may increase production of customized, lightweight, and waterproof splints. Traditional manufacturers must respond through product innovation, improved materials, digital integration, and greater customization.

Clinical safety remains another priority. Fiberglass products using polyurethane resins require appropriate application, padding, and moisture control to limit the risk of thermal injury during curing. Manufacturers that combine advanced product design with comprehensive clinical training will be best positioned to strengthen customer relationships and capture growth in the global Orthopedic Splint market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Market Highlights

2.1 Global Orthopedic Splint Market Overview (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Overview by Type

2.3 Market Segment Overview by Application

Chapter 3 Geopolitical and Macroeconomic Impact Analysis

3.1 Impact of Middle East Geopolitical Instability on Medical Supply Chains

3.2 Global Inflation Trends and Orthopedic Healthcare Expenditure

3.3 Trade Policies and Import/Export Regulations for Medical Devices

Chapter 4 Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

4.1 Production Workflow: Fiberglass vs. Plastic Splinting

4.2 Key Raw Material Analysis: Resin, Fabrics, and Thermoplastics

4.3 Global Patent Filings and Technological Innovation Trends

Chapter 5 Global Orthopedic Splint Market by Type

5.1 Fiberglass Splints

5.2 Plastic Splints

5.3 Tools & Accessories

5.4 Others

Chapter 6 Global Orthopedic Splint Market by Application

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Specialty Centers

6.3 Others

Chapter 7 Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Orthopedic Splint Industry Value Chain

7.2 Manufacturing and Distribution Cost Structures

7.3 Downstream Buyer Analysis and Procurement Trends

Chapter 8 Global Orthopedic Splint Market by Region

8.1 North America (USA, Canada)

8.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics)

8.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, SE Asia, Taiwan (China))

8.4 LAMEA (Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Global Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2025-2026)

9.2 Competitive Benchmarking and Strategic Positioning

9.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

Chapter 10 Key Player Profiles

10.1 3M

10.2 Zimmer Biomet

10.3 Stryker

10.4 Essity

10.5 Orthosys

10.6 DeRoyal Industries

10.7 Otto Bock Healthcare

10.8 United Medicare

10.9 SAM MEDICAL

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics and Drivers

11.1 Market Drivers: Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Fractures

11.2 Market Challenges: Shift towards Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedures

11.3 Market Opportunities: Development of Breathable and Lightweight Materials

Chapter 12 Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [18]

List of Tables [19]

Companies Featured



3M

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Essity

Orthosys

DeRoyal Industries

Otto Bock Healthcare

United Medicare SAM MEDICAL

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