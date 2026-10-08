OMODA & JAECOO To Host International User Summit, Debut OMODA X And Showcase Next-Gen Super Hybrid And Intelligent Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA & JAECOO will host its International User Summit in Wuhu, China, on October 20. The summit will feature three core events-OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab-and will include the debut of the new OMODA X, along with showcases of NEXT product strength, NEXT Super Hybrid technology and NEXT intelligent technology.

In an era of hyper-connectivity, what does a car really mean? Just a means of transport or a cold mobile terminal? For the global young generation, these old definitions are outdated. What they crave is a companion that resonates, liberates, and truly "gets" them.

OMODA & JAECOO's upcoming International User Summit will present a new proposition for the times:"DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE". This is more than a slogan. It is a complete reinvention of the car lifestyle, and it will also mark the debut of a major new product, unlocking a new chapter in the brand's crossover evolution. Through three core events, OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, OMODA & JAECOO will directly address three new expectations young people have for cars. With NEXT product strength, NEXT Super Hybrid technology, and NEXT intelligent technology, it redefines the human-vehicle relationship.

The highlight of this International User Summit is undoubtedly OMODA X Night. As the global "Crossover Expert," OMODA will present a new model that pushes personalization further at this grand ceremony: the OMODA X. The product pushes OMODA's signature CROSS DNA to a bolder expression, exploring new design possibilities between the athletic tension of a sports car and the rugged wildness of off-road style. In addition to the new product debut, the event will also showcase diverse automotive lifestyles, deliver in-depth insights into global youth consumption trends, and explore the new-generation human-vehicle relationship.









Focusing on "Technology for Maximum Thrill," the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon responds to young people's dual desire for efficiency and richer experiences. Today's youth do not just want efficiency, they want richer experiences. Technology should not only solve "how to drive," but amplify "how to play." OMODA & JAECOO's SUPER HYBRID, SUPER VIBE will unveil more highlights at this International User Summit. Paired with its innovative 5-kWh technology, it will also undergo rigorous, full-scenario validation through the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon. What kind of sustained electric driving experience can this system deliver? Can power output deliver both strength and stability? What new lifestyle experiences will it unlock in parking scenarios? Hardcore technology will translate into an immersive and thrilling mobility experience, and the "More Electric, More Powerful, More Fun" travel experience is worth looking forward to.









Returning to the core of "Intelligence That Truly Gets You," the Super Intelligent Experience Lab focuses on contemporary users' higher expectations for intelligent interaction. Today's young people want intelligence to be not just smarter, but attuned to their personality and habits. Powered by the two intelligent systems, SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), OMODA & JAECOO gives intelligence not only "action" but also emotional intelligence, completing the leap from "IQ" to "EQ". It is like an old friend who knows when you are cold or warm, who understands what you leave unsaid, who knows your habits and preferences. Human-vehicle interaction becomes as natural as breathing.









Through these three events: OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, OMODA & JAECOO will present a concentrated image of a young, distinctive, and tech-driven brand at this International User Summit. The brand's goal is clear: to continue building "the favorite automotive brand for global young users".

DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE. Here, VIBE is the perfect fusion of individuality, technology, and intelligence. OMODA & JAECOO is joining hands with young people worldwide to open the door to the future. Here, a car is not just a car, it is an amplifier of individuality, a magnifier of joy, and a place where the soul resonates.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sherry Cheng

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