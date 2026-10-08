U.S. Agricultural Macronutrients Market To Reach US$17.3 Billion By 2035, Driven By Row-Crop Demand And Domestic Fertilizer Output

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up from US$13.98 billion in 2025, with nitrogen fertilizers, cereals and grains, and soil application leading demand. Startups covered include Kula Bio, Nitricity and Atlas Agro.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Agricultural Macronutrients Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. agricultural macronutrients market is projected to increase from $13,982.4 million in 2025 to $17,307.3 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 1.53% during the 2026-2035 forecast period. Market growth is expected to remain stable as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizers are already widely used across major U.S. crops, while cultivated acreage is unlikely to expand significantly.

Future market value will be supported by yield optimization, nutrient replenishment, precision agriculture, improved application timing, product substitution, and demand for enhanced-efficiency fertilizer formulations. Nitrogenous fertilizers are expected to remain the largest product category, while soil application and dry or granular products will continue to lead because of their suitability for broad-acre farming.

The market ecosystem includes raw material providers, fertilizer manufacturers, processors and blenders, packaging and logistics companies, agricultural retailers, cooperatives, agronomic service providers, and growers. Major feedstocks include natural gas and ammonia for nitrogen fertilizers, phosphate rock and sulfur for phosphatic products, and potash-bearing mineral resources.

Seasonal demand makes transportation, terminals, warehouses, regional storage, and last-mile delivery critical to competitive positioning. Suppliers must combine manufacturing efficiency with reliable access to rail, barge, and truck networks to deliver the required nutrients and product formats at appropriate application times.

Regulatory and Industrial Landscape

Federal programs and regulatory requirements continue to influence investment, sourcing, product development, and fertilizer application. The Clean Water Act Section 319 program supports nutrient planning and runoff reduction, while USDA NRCS EQIP and Nutrient Management Practice Standard 590 encourage precision nutrient management. USDA fertilizer-production expansion programs promote domestic capacity, and the Renewable Fuel Standard supports corn production and associated nitrogen demand.

Countervailing-duty actions affecting phosphate imports, along with OSHA and EPA requirements for anhydrous ammonia handling, influence pricing, safety, logistics, and procurement. Collectively, these policies favor efficient application, safer handling, domestic supply resilience, and differentiated fertilizer products.

The U.S. agricultural macronutrients market directly affects fertilizer manufacturing, ammonia production, mining, mineral processing, transportation, agricultural retail, and precision-farming services. Investments in low-carbon ammonia, specialty phosphate capacity, biological nitrogen, phosphorus-use-efficiency technologies, and regional fertilizer production are expanding the market's innovation base.

Company activity recorded during 2022-2025 was led by product development and market development, each representing 28.6% of observed initiatives. Collaboration for product development accounted for 17.9%, acquisitions represented 14.3%, and collaboration for market development contributed 10.7%.

U.S. Agricultural Macronutrients Market Segmentation

By Crop Type:



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turfs and Ornamentals Others

Cereals and grains are expected to remain the leading crop segment through 2035 due to extensive U.S. acreage and recurring fertilizer requirements. Corn will continue to serve as the principal demand anchor, supported by its large production base and substantial nitrogen needs. Wheat, rice, sorghum, barley, and oats also require consistent nitrogen, phosphate, and potash programs.

Growth in this segment will be driven primarily by productivity rather than acreage expansion. Soil testing, variable-rate application, and digital nutrient planning may reduce unnecessary fertilizer use, but high-yield harvests will continue to require nutrient replenishment.

By Application Mode:



Starter Application

Side Dressing/Top Dressing

Fertigation

Foliar Spray

Soil Application Seed Treatment

Soil application is projected to remain the largest application mode, increasing from $8,389.4 million in 2025 to $10,204.2 million in 2035. Starter application, side dressing/top dressing, fertigation, foliar spray, and seed treatment will address more targeted crop and nutrient-timing requirements. Adoption of split application and precision equipment is expected to increase the commercial importance of these targeted methods.

By Product Type:



Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Phosphatic Fertilizers Potassic Fertilizers

Nitrogenous fertilizers are forecast to retain market leadership, supported by high demand from corn, wheat, and other row crops. Anhydrous ammonia will remain important where nutrient concentration and cost efficiency are priorities. Urea and UAN are positioned to benefit from handling flexibility, split application, and compatibility with precision agriculture. UAN is particularly aligned with liquid side-dressing programs for corn.

Product selection will increasingly reflect fertilizer affordability, natural-gas-linked production costs, nutrient-loss risks, handling requirements, and application efficiency. Enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, stabilizers, and low-carbon nitrogen products can generate additional value even as total nutrient volumes grow gradually.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers



Recurring nutrient replenishment across corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, and other major cropping systems

Continued grower focus on yield optimization and return per acre

Expansion of domestic fertilizer production and regional availability

Adoption of soil testing, variable-rate equipment, fertigation, and digital nutrient planning Demand for products that improve application timing and nutrient-use efficiency

Market Challenges

Fertilizer affordability remains sensitive to natural gas prices, energy costs, international commodity markets, trade measures, logistics, and import availability. Potash supply is particularly exposed to Canadian import channels. Environmental concerns involving nutrient runoff, leaching, greenhouse gas emissions, and water quality may also restrict volume growth and increase compliance costs.

Growers may postpone phosphate and potash purchases when soil reserves are sufficient or farm margins weaken. Suppliers must therefore balance pricing, inventory, product performance, and seasonal availability while managing exposure to volatile feedstock and transportation costs.

Market Opportunities

Enhanced-efficiency and stabilized fertilizers represent a significant product opportunity because they can improve nutrient-use efficiency and reduce loss risks without requiring major changes to established crop-production systems. Additional opportunities are emerging in specialty crops, turf, ornamentals, greenhouse production, and controlled-environment agriculture, where demand is increasing for water-soluble, liquid, balanced NPK, phosphate, and potash products.

Low-carbon ammonia, biological nitrogen, phosphorus-use-efficiency technologies, and digital nutrient-management services offer further value-added growth potential. Equipment and service providers can also benefit from greater adoption of variable-rate application, soil analysis, fertigation, and integrated crop-planning platforms.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants

Product strategies should prioritize enhanced-efficiency nitrogen, stabilized formulations, specialty phosphate and potash products, liquid and water-soluble formats, and low-carbon fertilizer pathways. Development programs should align fertilizer performance with soil conditions, crop stage, application equipment, and nutrient-loss exposure.

Growth strategies should maintain a strong presence in high-acreage cereals and grains while selectively expanding into oilseeds, specialty crops, turf, ornamentals, greenhouse production, and controlled-environment agriculture. Suppliers can differentiate through dependable seasonal delivery, local storage, agronomic support, financing, soil testing, and bundled crop-input programs.

Competitive advantage will depend on manufacturing economics, secure feedstock access, distribution reach, supply reliability, portfolio breadth, and customer support. Large integrated producers can leverage scale and infrastructure, while emerging companies can compete through biological technologies, specialty formulations, low-carbon production, and application-specific products. Partnerships, acquisitions, domestic capacity investments, and long-term offtake agreements can strengthen supply resilience and market access.

Report Value and Research Scope

The report evaluates U.S. agricultural macronutrients market size, forecast scenarios, crop applications, product categories, application modes, pricing, supply chains, regulation, innovation, startups, and investment activity. Its findings can support portfolio planning, capacity decisions, market-entry assessments, product prioritization, supplier strategies, and investment screening.

The analysis also examines distribution and farm-gate pricing, nutrient conditions, application practices, industry attractiveness, and the competitive ecosystem. Featured innovators include Kula Bio, Nitricity, Phospholutions, Switch Bioworks, Re-Nuble, Atlas Agro, and Windfall Bio. Investment coverage includes domestic production expansion, low-carbon fertilizer projects, specialty phosphate capacity, acquisitions, and biological nutrient technologies.

Research findings were developed through interviews with industry executives and technology leaders, supported by company reports, investor presentations, technical publications, government data, regulatory materials, fertilizer associations, patent databases, industry directories, and established business information platforms. Primary and secondary research was used to validate market values, segment shares, competitive positioning, technology trends, and commercial adoption patterns.

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