ZEISS Microoptics / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture

ZEISS acquires Ceres Holographics to accelerate holography industrialization

08.10.2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Combining decades-long holography expertise with complementary holographic innovations JENA, Germany, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS has announced the acquisition of Ceres Holographics, a pioneering holographic technology company headquartered in Livingston, Scotland. Ceres Holographics becomes part of ZEISS Microoptics, an agile and ambitious business unit within ZEISS with a strong focus on industrializing holography for high volume automotive, aerospace and consumer markets. The acquisition complements ZEISS' proven ProSight® platform, the core holography technology foundation, from which a broad range of industrial applications derive, by adding Ceres Holographics' latest innovations in hologram manufacturing technology. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further details.



The combination of complementary capabilities and expanded team resources will accelerate the industrialization of holographic windshield display applications, turning holography from a future promise into near-term market reality for the automotive industry. The added capability and resources will enable ZEISS to expedite market entry into broader holographic markets, like retail, near-to-eye displays and public transportation. Together, the expanded team will offer customers and partners a broader proposition that now combines advanced technological depth and application focus with the global scale, manufacturing capabilities and customer access of ZEISS. "Ceres Holographics and ZEISS share a clear vision and deep commitment to advancing holography. We admire the innovations and market recognition the Ceres team has achieved," said Dr. Roman Kleindienst, Head of ZEISS Microoptics. "Together, we will write a new chapter in holography commercialization, driving faster industrialization and unlocking broader market entry." "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Ceres Holographics and the industrialization of holography," said Andy Travers, who leads Ceres Holographics. "Over the past years, we have developed significantly differentiated hologram manufacturing technology and established strong commercial momentum, particularly in the field of automotive windshield display applications. Joining forces with ZEISS gives us the opportunity to build on that success and achieve greater scale, with more resource and global reach. We are excited about what our combined teams can achieve for our customers with existing and new partners." Founded in 2009, Ceres Holographics is a leading innovator in hologram manufacturing technology, and has specialized in automotive windshield display applications as the primary opportunity. The company has used its proprietary technology to advance the holographic windshield display (HWD) application and has built strong commercial relationships with OEM customers – establishing itself as a key player at the forefront of this emerging market that is rapidly moving from concept to commercial reality.



View original content to download multimedia: 08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

