Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Brings Zero Torque Technology to Popular Torpedo Putter Design

08.10.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New PXG Torpedo ZT Putter Pairs a Familiar Mallet Profile With Face-Stabilizing Technology, Precision Weighting, and a Fan-Favorite Pick-Up Pocket SCOTTSDALE, AZ - October 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG has announced the launch of the new PXG® Torpedo® ZT Putter, bringing the popular Torpedo design from its Battle Ready® II Putter lineup into a Zero Torque configuration. Building on the success of the original, the new high-stability mallet combines the familiar head shape with technology engineered to help golfers keep the putter face square to the path throughout the stroke. At the heart of the PXG Torpedo ZT Putter is its Onset Hosel, which positions the shaft axis just above and extremely close to the putter's center of gravity (CG). This geometry creates a toe-up balance point and minimizes twisting forces during the stroke, helping golfers maintain a more consistent face angle through impact. “With Torpedo ZT, we wanted to bring Zero Torque performance to a shape golfers already know and love,” said Matt Andrews, PXG Design Engineer.“The relationship between the shaft axis and center of gravity is key. By positioning them extremely close together, we reduce the putter's tendency to twist during the stroke. That gives golfers less face rotation to manage and more freedom to focus on the line and speed of the putt.” The Onset Hosel also incorporates an integrated 1-degree forward press, positioning the hands naturally at address. While the Torpedo ZT Putter has 4 degrees of measured loft, this configuration allows it to play like a traditional 3-degree putter, supporting consistent face delivery. The Torpedo ZT's two-piece construction pairs a precision-milled 303 stainless steel front section with a lightweight 6061 aluminum rear body. This combination allows engineers to precisely position the center of gravity for Zero Torque performance while distributing mass farther from the CG to increase moment of inertia (MOI) and forgiveness. PXG's Pyramid Milled Face Pattern features milling geometry optimized for consistent interaction with golf ball dimples. The design promotes consistent roll characteristics while delivering the soft, satisfying sound of an insert putter with the responsiveness of a precision-milled face. A full center sight line provides a clear alignment reference at address, while the larger footprint makes room for a PXG customer favorite: the integrated Pick-Up Pocket. Two interchangeable sole weights round out the design, allowing golfers to fine-tune head weight to suit preferred feel and stroke tendencies. Through PXG's Precision Weighting Technology, the Torpedo ZT Putter offers an adjustable head weight range of 357g to 392g, with a stock head weight of 370g. The Torpedo ZT Putter is available in both right- and left-handed models for $449.99 at PXG Retail Stores, online at PXG, and through select fitting and retail partners worldwide. For more information or to schedule a fitting, visit . About Parsons Xtreme Golf Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, Lauren Olivares, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

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News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf

08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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