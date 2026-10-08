K'taka BJP Chief To CM Shivakumar: Who Conducted, Protected Ex-Min Ramesh Jarkiholi Sting Op?

MENAFN - IANS) Bagalkot, Oct 8 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his remarks on sting operations, asking him to reveal who had conducted the sting operation involving former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“Who conducted the sting operation on Ramesh Jarkiholi? Who secured and protected those involved? Which advocate argued in their favour, and which advocate was subsequently appointed as Additional Advocate General? The people of the state know all this,” Vijayendra said while speaking to the media in Bagalkot.

It can be noted that Ramesh Jarkiholi, a prominent BJP leader from North Karnataka, was forced to resign as minister, following the leak of an alleged personal video during the previous BJP government in the state.

Vijayendra was reacting to Shivakumar's recent statements about alleged attempts to conduct sting operations against Congress ministers and leaders. He said the Chief Minister had spoken only about sting operations but should also explain the circumstances surrounding the earlier sting operation involving Jarkiholi.

“Mr Chief Minister has only spoken about sting operations. Earlier, in the case of Ramesh Jarkiholi, who conducted the sting operation, who secured and protected them, which advocate argued in their favour and which advocate was later appointed as Additional Advocate General - the people of the state know,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the“reputation” for conducting sting operations, conspiracies and adopting what he described as low-level political strategies belonged to those currently holding reins of power in Karnataka.

“If you want the name, ask the Congress MLAs. They themselves will reveal the name,” he said.

He also questioned whether sting operations would be conducted against Congress MLAs themselves.

“Who is the leader who conducted sting operations and 'ding ding' operations on their own MLAs and secured the post of Chief Minister? If anyone asks the Congress MLAs, they will tell you who it is,” Vijayendra said.

He said the Chief Minister had himself raised the issue of sting operations and questioned whether he had already obtained such recordings involving ministers.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath also criticised Shivakumar's remarks, saying a Chief Minister should speak in a dignified manner.

“Being a Chief Minister, one needs to speak in a dignified manner. The people of the state very well know who was involved in sting operations before D.K. Shivakumar became the Chief Minister,” Vishwanath said in Bengaluru.

He said political leaders and others were now more cautious and would take precautions in view of the controversy surrounding alleged sting operations.

“Our suspicion is whether he has already got sting operations conducted on ministers. This statement may have been issued so that if any sting videos emerge in the future, he cannot be blamed,” Vishwanath alleged.

Vishwanath also accused the state government of attempting to divert public attention from issues affecting people.

“Karnataka is reeling under drought, and people are suffering due to inflation. The Congress government is facing serious allegations over the NICE project. By raising issues such as sting operations and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Minister is diverting the attention of the people,” he alleged.

The BJP leaders' remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP over alleged sting operations targeting political leaders and the controversy surrounding the SIR of electoral rolls.