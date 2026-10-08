Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Offer Tribute To 'Path Breaking Artist' Nana Patekar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Some of the most prominent names from the South film industry used social media to offer their heartfelt tributes to the late veteran actor, Nana Patekar, who passed away on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun remembered him saying, "'Path Breaking Artist...Inspirational Actor...Rooted Rustic Performer! Energetic & Poetic at the same time. One of the most unique gems of Indian cinema. Will always be observed, inspire & Admired. His craftsmanship will be remembered forever. Love & condolences to the near & dear.(sic)."

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal penned on his official handle, "Nana Patekar Ji brought rare intensity, depth and honesty to every role he played. His craft and his compassion leave an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR expressed his sorrow on losing one of India's finest actors in a post that read, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema's finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty shared, "Deeply saddened by the passing of @nanagpatekar sir. His powerful performances and the life he brought to every character have always been an inspiration. Beyond cinema, his work for farmers, rural communities and people in need through the #NaamFoundation has touched countless lives. A truly remarkable artist and human being whose contribution to cinema and society will always be remembered."

Nani also went on to write, "What a legendary career and original persona. Every performance and every nuance had his brilliance all over it. Nana patekar sir. Farewell."

Others such as superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi also mourned the demise of the legendary actor.

Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his Goa home on Thursday, and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.