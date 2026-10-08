'My Role Was Limited To Unknowingly Promoting A Few Brands...': Shefali Bagga On Alleged Role In Betting App Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Television sports presenter Shefali Bagga, who was under investigation for her alleged role in the Mahadev betting app case, issued a clarification on her involvement in the hight-profile case and said she 'unknowingly' promoted the betting app and has co-operated in the investigation with the authorities.

As per the latest Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet, Shefali surrendered Rs 1.20 crore, the balance sum she is accused of receiving to promote betting apps on the Mahadev platform, after being questioned in the case.

"My role was limited to unknowingly promoting a few brands on social media similar to the promotional engagements undertaken by many public figures and celebrities. Beyond this, I had no involvement or association with any other activities or operations relating to those brands or any other entity. I have cooperated with the department's investigation, surrendered the money and have full faith in our law," Shefali told IANS.

According to the chargesheet, the ED found that Shefali had received around Rs 1.5 crore for making promotional videos for the Mahadev betting app syndicate. During the search at her residence in Delhi, ED officials seized Rs 30 lakh in cash, the agency said.

The Mahadev Book, also known as Mahadev Betting App, has emerged as one of the largest online betting platforms in India in recent years. It facilitates illegal betting worth crores of rupees on sports like cricket and football through mobile apps and websites.

The network has spread nationwide and reportedly involves several high-profile individuals. In previous investigations, the ED had seized property worth several crores and arrested individuals connected to the scam.

The Mahadev Betting App has grown into a sprawling illegal enterprise. The ED continues to expand its investigation into this nationwide betting network.