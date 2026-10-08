Emirates Publishers Association Strengthens UAE Publishing's Global Presence At Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, October 2026: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is participating in Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, taking place from 7 to 11 October, with a stand featuring seven Emirati publishing houses. This participation supports the Association's efforts to strengthen the UAE publishing industry's international presence, expand opportunities to exchange publishing and translation rights, and build lasting professional partnerships with the global publishing community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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EPA's presence at one of the publishing industry's leading international gatherings reflects its commitment to developing a more competitive, sustainable, and globally connected publishing ecosystem in the UAE. Through its participation, the Association is helping publishers access new markets, extend the reach of Emirati content, and engage with the trends and developments shaping the future of the global publishing industry.

Frankfurt Book Fair brings together publishers, authors, literary agents, and publishing professionals from around the world, providing an important platform to exchange expertise, establish partnerships, and explore developments in the creation, production, distribution, and circulation of content and knowledge.

A Diverse Showcase of Emirati Publishing:

EPA's stand features Kalimat Group, Thaqafa for Publishing and Distribution, ELF Publishing, House101 Publishing & Distribution, Cuddle Family, Shaheen Printing, Publishing and Distribution, and Dar Al Qemma for Publishing and Distribution. Their participation reflects the diversity of the UAE publishing landscape and its ability to produce content for varied audiences across literature, thought, culture, children's books, and educational publishing.

The stand gives participating publishers an international platform to present their titles and editorial vision to industry professionals worldwide, while exploring opportunities in translation, publishing, and distribution. It also enables them to gain deeper insight into international market needs and emerging trends, helping inform their business development and expand the reach of their titles beyond the UAE.

Strengthening International Dialogue and Looking Ahead to 2028:

As part of its programme, EPA is organising a reception bringing together international publishers, representatives of cultural institutions and the publishing sector, partners, and media professionals. The gathering aims to strengthen professional connections and provide Emirati publishers with an opportunity to showcase their experience and build long-term relationships with the global publishing community.

The reception will also celebrate Sharjah's hosting of the 2028 International Publishers Congress and open an early dialogue with international publishing stakeholders around the event. It will provide an opportunity to introduce Sharjah's vision for the Congress while highlighting Emirati hospitality to strengthen relationships and foster cultural exchange.

Advancing Preparations for the 2028 International Publishers Congress:

Alongside the fair, EPA will hold a series of meetings with members of the International Publishers Association (IPA) to prepare for the International Publishers Congress in Sharjah. Discussions will include forming a committee of IPA and EPA representatives to develop themes that reflect the sector's priorities, challenges, and evolving landscape.

The meetings will also broaden the international publishing community's involvement in Congress preparations and draw on diverse global expertise and perspectives to shape a professional programme that addresses issues with significant implications for the future of the book industry.

Strengthening the UAE Publishing Industry's Global Presence:

HE Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said:“Frankfurt Book Fair represents an important opportunity to strengthen the international presence of the UAE publishing industry and translate its creative diversity and professional expertise into broader opportunities for growth and collaboration. Books carry the culture, identity, ideas, and experiences of societies to the world, and as opportunities for translation and access to new markets expand, so too does the potential for dialogue, exchange, and influence.

“Our role is to enable Emirati publishers to turn international participation into meaningful partnerships, wider market access, and sustainable growth, while strengthening their contribution to the global publishing landscape.”

He added:“Sharjah's hosting of the International Publishers Congress in 2028 gives us an important opportunity to deepen this engagement and open a global dialogue around the future of publishing and the challenges shaping the sector. Through our meetings in Frankfurt, we are advancing preparations with our international partners and laying the foundations for a Congress that brings together diverse expertise, addresses the industry's most pressing priorities, and contributes to developing its future.”

Through its participation in Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, the Emirates Publishers Association continues to support its members in building a lasting, influential international presence while strengthening the UAE's role as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the continued development of the global publishing industry.