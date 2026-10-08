HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro: A Watch That Speaks Sports For Those Who Take Their Games Seriously

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The GT in the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series captures the spirit of performance embodied by the legendary Gran Turismo of the automotive world. While the series has always had a competitive edge, the latest HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro doubles down on performance, bringing together a bold, sport-focused design with intelligent sports tracking and the endurance to keep pace with demanding activities. Whether it is a fast-paced game of padel, a challenging climb on two wheels or a carefully planned round of golf, the GT 7 Pro is designed to turn every sporting pursuit into a more informed and engaging experience. With up to 21 days of battery life, it helps you track your workouts without missing a beat. What makes the watch even more versatile is its broad compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Advanced Padel Tracking:

For padel enthusiasts, the GT 7 Pro goes beyond simply tracking a workout, with dedicated features designed around the rhythm of an actual match. AI-powered swing recognition and analysis take this even further. The watch can recognise different shot types and provide instant feedback through vibration as swings are executed. After the match, the HUAWEI Health app brings together details including average and maximum swing speed, heart rate, calories burned, rally length and shot distribution.

Players can record scores directly on the watch, receive reminders when it is time to switch sides and confirm the winning team when the match ends. Beyond keeping score, the watch captures key performance data throughout the game, giving players a clearer picture of how they performed once the final point has been played.

Cycling Training and Safe Cornering:

Cycling has long been an important part of the GT Series' sporting capabilities, with the previous generation introducing comprehensive and professional cycling experiences for enthusiasts of different levels. The GT 7 Series builds on that foundation. Cyclists can import a route file from their phone through the HUAWEI Health app. Detailed altitude and segment information can then be previewed on both the app and the watch, allowing riders to plan how they want to manage their energy before the ride begins. During a climb, the watch helps cyclists stay aware of what lies ahead without constantly reaching for their phones.

On a challenging route, the danger is not always the climb itself. It can come when the road suddenly turns and downhill speed meets a sharp corner. The watch detects sharp corners along the route and calculates a critical speed for safer cornering. With alerts enabled, it provides warnings before sharp turns, giving riders more time to respond and adjust as they enter the corner.

Mastering the Greens:

The same emphasis on precision carries onto the golf course. A golf course is rarely as flat as it appears on a scorecard. Relying solely on horizontal distance when selecting a club can therefore produce unexpected results. The Plays-like Distance feature addresses this by automatically calculating an adjusted distance based on the actual slope of the fairway. Upgraded golf features also offer shot distance, a customisable green flagstick, an auto-rotating green view and a multi-colour 18-hole scorecard. Together, these tools give golfers more information with which to plan each shot and navigate the course.

Sports-inspired Design:

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro is a testament to the fusion of pioneering fashion and sports aesthetics. From its bold colour options, inspired by the vibrant energy of outdoor activities, to its sleek, sport-inspired design, every element is built around an active lifestyle. The innovative HUAWEI EasyCross strap offers a balance of comfort and style, while the crystal-clear sapphire glass screen and durable nanotech ceramic bezel provide both premium aesthetics and lasting resilience.

New Physical Readiness:

To get the most out of your workouts and avoid injuries, you should know when your body is ready to be pushed and when it is time to slow down and recover. The Physical Readiness feature on the GT 7 Pro assesses your physical condition based on your sleep quality, HRV, emotional state and calories burned, categorising readiness into five levels and providing your recovery status upon waking.

A higher score indicates sufficient recovery, while a lower score may indicate overexertion or insufficient rest. If you have rested well and maintained a balanced workload, your readiness score will be higher. If the score is low due to late nights or overwork, the watch will suggest slowing down for the day. This helps you build healthier habits over time. Every sport has its own rhythm, demands and rewards. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro brings these details together, turning them into useful insights without getting in the way.