Chennai Man Baffled By Zepto Cauliflower Order, Internet's Hilarious Comments Steal The Show

A seemingly ordinary grocery delivery has turned into a viral social media discussion after a Chennai man shared what he claimed was a disappointing cauliflower order from Zepto. Ashwin Murali posted pictures of the vegetable on X, saying the delivery contained significantly more leaves and stems than the actual cauliflower florets. The unusual order quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many turning the incident into a source of humour while others questioned the quality of fresh produce delivered through online grocery platforms.

According to Murali, the cauliflower delivery contained around 300 grams of leaves and stems, while the edible florets weighed only 149 grams. Frustrated by what he received, he criticised the grocery platform and questioned why customers should have to pay for produce that he believed was of such poor quality.

Expressing his anger on X, Murali wrote:“It is better to beg on the streets than this kind of looting!!!!” He also claimed that when he complained to customer support and sought a refund or replacement, the automated support system rejected his request and asked him to send an email instead.

The customer-support response added another layer to the controversy. According to Murali, Zepto's bot said the delivered cauliflower had been reviewed and that, although the company aimed to provide good-quality products, its verification showed that the item met its quality standards. The response also stated that a refund or replacement could not be processed.

The post soon attracted a flood of reactions on X. While several users shared similar experiences with online grocery deliveries, others focused on the amusing side of the incident. One comment particularly stood out:“They forgot to send the Cauli and just sent the flower.” The pun quickly became one of the most entertaining reactions to the viral post.

Check the viral post here:

@ZeptoNow @zeptocares Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmuraliii) October 6, 2026

Some users also argued that fresh vegetables may be better purchased from local markets or farmers' markets, where customers can personally inspect the produce before buying it. The discussion therefore moved beyond one cauliflower order to broader questions about quality control and customer expectations when purchasing fresh produce online.

Amid the growing attention, Zepto responded to Murali on X, saying that it was looking into the matter and asking him to bear with the company in the meantime.

The incident has since gone viral, with the unusual ratio of leaves, stems and florets becoming the centre of online jokes-and raising a serious question about what customers should reasonably expect when ordering fresh vegetables online.