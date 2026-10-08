Gardening Tips: Ginger To Chillies, 5 Kitchen Essentials Plants That Grow In Pots

Skip repeated supermarket trips for these five kitchen staples. Discover how ginger, turmeric, coriander, lemongrass and chillies can be grown at home in pots or small garden spaces.

Growing spices does not necessarily mean another visit to the local grocery store. There are various common household spices that you could grow in a pot or small backyard space, providing an opportunity for home gardeners to enjoy fresh products.

From underground rhizomes, leafy herbs, and even chilli fruit, these crops can easily be accommodated within a balcony or kitchen garden.

1. Ginger

The ginger plant grows from rhizomes and not the usual seeds. Plant a healthy piece with visible sprouts in a container filled with good quality soil. Ginger requires warmth, moisture and appropriate growth time until the rhizomes below the ground become ready for harvesting.

Like ginger, the turmeric plant also grows from underground rhizomes, thus becoming a unique option for your home spice garden. This plant needs warm temperature and moist but well-draining soil. The time for harvesting comes when the leaves mature and begin to wilt, and you can lift the turmeric rhizomes.

It is a good choice since not only its leaves but also its seeds are edible. Coriander needs well-drained soil and can be planted in succession to ensure that there will be a constant supply of its leaves. It will save the small amount you spend and you'll also get fresh organic homegrown coriander.

Lemongrass is a very practical crop for sunny balconies and terraces since it grows best in warm weather and in full sun. Lemongrass can be cultivated in pots or a small kitchen garden. Its lower stems are widely used for curries, soups and sauces, while its leaves can be used for making infusions.

There are some small chili varieties that do well when growing in pots as long as they receive enough heat and sunlight. With proper care and watering, one plant will give you several harvests during its productive time.