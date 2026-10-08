Uzbekistan, UAE Discuss New Projects In Energy, AI, Logistics

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed deepening economic ties and launching new investment projects across energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, finance, agriculture and logistics during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 7.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov participated in the Investopia Bridge 2026 international forum and the UAE-Uzbekistan business roundtable titled "Connecting Capital with Opportunities."

The discussions covered priority areas for bilateral cooperation, including energy, telecommunications, AI, financial services, chemical industry, agriculture and food security, tourism, transport and logistics, and real estate development.

Representatives of major UAE companies and financial institutions, including Ghitha Holding, e&, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, Mashreq Bank, Masdar, AMEA Power, Modon and Etihad Development Company, participated in the discussions.

Uzbekistan presented investment projects and opportunities for participation in privatization processes, infrastructure development and technology initiatives. The sides also discussed logistics and the development of more efficient channels to increase bilateral trade.

"The parties agreed to strengthen the coordination between the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, focusing their work on preparing concrete initiatives," the Uzbek side said.

During his working visit, Kudratov also held meetings with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and executives of major UAE companies.

The meetings focused on expanding investment cooperation and advancing prospective projects involving government institutions, investment funds and businesses from both countries.

In addition, the sides agreed on follow-up steps to promote priority projects and strengthen institutional mechanisms for bilateral economic cooperation.