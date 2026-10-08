2026 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week Held Successfully, Deepening Shenyang-South Korea Exchanges And Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publicity Department of the Shenyang Municipal Party Committee

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 23 witnessed the opening of the 2026 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week. The event was hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government and co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee. Wang Xinwei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province, attended the event and announced its official opening. Huo Bugang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, and representatives from South Korea delivered speeches in turn.

Over the years, Liaoning has enjoyed fruitful friendly exchanges and economic and trade cooperation with all sectors and local governments in South Korea. The China (Shenyang) South Korea Week is a signature event for Liaoning Province's high-level opening-up, serving as an important platform for sister-city exchanges, economic and trade talks, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. As an important supporting event of the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade, this year's China (Shenyang) South Korea Week is themed "Sharing Opportunities, Seeking Mutual Development, and Co-creating the Future". It encompasses 15 key activities grouped into five categories: theme exhibitions, government-enterprise meetings, economic and trade matchmaking, healthcare and medical aesthetics, and cultural and lifestyle consumption. Over 150 Chinese and South Korean enterprises were engaged in targeted matchmaking. Meanwhile, it worked in tandem with core business districts and distinctive commercial streets to host the China - South Korea Food Festival, drawing crowds and spurring consumption through popular, community-based events.

In their addresses, attending leaders and guests stated that Liaoning boasts a complete industrial system, abundant sci-tech resources, unique advantages in opening up, a sound business environment, and livable and business-friendly cities, all of which offer bright development prospects. Taking the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade and China (Shenyang) Korea Week as a bridge, they will improve the quality and expand the scale of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, boost industrial matchmaking in key sectors including advanced manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals, electronic information, and the food industry, encourage enterprises to scale up two-way investment, and expand exchange opportunities covering education, healthcare, culture, tourism, sports, commerce and youth engagement to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

The event was attended by representatives from South Korean economic and trade organizations and business associations; representatives of South Korean Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders; representatives of heads of South Korean enterprises' China headquarters, along with participating delegates and exhibitors; representatives from South Korean institutions in Shenyang and South Korean-funded enterprises based in Shenyang; distinguished guests from major national and Liaoning provincial enterprises; and relevant officials from provincial departments, cities across the province, and the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558