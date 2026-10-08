G Mining Ventures Reports Q3 2026 Preliminary Production Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“ GMIN” or the“ Corporation”) (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to report preliminary production results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from its 100%-owned Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (“ TZ”) in Pará State, Brazil. TZ produced 44,960 ounces (“ oz”) of gold (“ Au”) in the third quarter of 2026, a 22% increase over Q2 2026. On a year-to-date basis, the Corporation has produced and sold 113,651 oz Au and 114,325 oz Au, respectively, putting the Corporation on track to achieve the midpoint of full-year production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 oz Au. Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Operational Results Highlights:

Gold produced: 44,960 oz

Gold sold: 43,110 oz

Average plant throughput: 12,372 tpd

Average grade processed: 1.33 g/t Au

Gold recovery: 92.0% Strip ratio: 2.47x

"Our third quarter operational results were solid and delivered the step-up in production we expected to support a strong second half of the year, with higher grades and improved gold recoveries driving production of 44,960 ounces for the quarter,” commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer of GMIN .“TZ continues to perform very well, with mining rates averaging 74,209 tpd during the quarter, a 7% increase over Q2 2026. Throughput rates at the processing plant averaged 12,372 tpd with gold grades of 1.33 grams per tonne and gold recoveries of 92.0%, representing the strongest quarterly results year-to-date.” “Mining activities remain closely aligned with the mine plan, enabling access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization and positioning the operation for a significant increase in grade and production in Q4,” continued Mr. Gignac.“Building on the strong operational performance delivered this quarter and together with the continued advancement of our exploration programs, we expect to deliver a strong finish to 2026 and carry that momentum into 2027." Table 1. TZ Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Operational Results

Q3 2026 1 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 Mining Activities Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,966 1,787 4,659 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 4,861 3,275 14,005 Total Tonnes Mined kt 6,827 5,062 18,664 Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 2.47 1.83 3.01 Processing Activities Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,138 1,094 3,213 Avg. Plant Throughput tpd 12,372 11,890 11,770 Avg. Gold Recovery % 92.0 % 92.3 % 91.5 % Avg. Gold Grade Processed g/t Au 1.33 1.43 1.20 Gold Produced oz 44,960 46,360 113,651 Gold Sold oz 43,110 49,119 114,325

1. Q3 2026 operating results are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation. Comparative Q3 2025 operating data are derived from the Corporation's previously reported results.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

The Corporation expects to release its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. Participants may join using the following details:



Conference ID: 9520726

Toll-Free (North America): 1 (800) 715-9871

International: 1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link:



The conference call will also be accessible through the GMIN investor relations website at:

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko Gold Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol“GMIN” and its shares are quoted on the OTCQX network under the symbol“GMINF”.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the Corporation remaining on track to achieve the midpoint of full-year production guidance; (ii) the anticipated access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization; (iii) production of Q4-2026 expected to lead to a strong finish to 2026; and (iv) the quoted comments of GMIN's Chief Executive Officer, as well as the whole contents of the section entitled“About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN continuing to improve operational results and generate free cash flow as well as profitability, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN's mining assets, and those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled“About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) TZ will continue operating and delivering production, recoveries and costs that will remain in line with expectations; (ii) GMIN will achieve the midpoint of full-year production guidance; (iii) a meaningful increase in grade and production will take place in Q4-2026; (iv) mining activities will remain closely aligned with the mine plan; (v) the higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization will be accessed in Q4-2026, or at all; (vi) Oko West will be brought into commercial production in 2028, or at all; or (vii) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.