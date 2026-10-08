Brown & Brown Named One Of The 2026 Healthiest 100 Workplaces In America®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company ranks No. 25 nationally in Healthiest Employers® program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced it has been named one of the 2026 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America® by Healthiest Employers®, ranking No. 25 nationally.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America honors organizations that demonstrate a commitment to adapting their programs to support employees across work environments and life stages, prioritizing flexibility, work-life balance, mental health resources and data-informed decision-making.

“Our teammates are our greatest strength, and the best us is a healthy us,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.“When people feel supported and are at their best, our customers feel it, our business benefits from it and our culture grows stronger because of it. This recognition belongs to our teammates, who make Brown & Brown a special place through the way they care for one another, serve our customers, and strive to get better every day.”

Brown & Brown supports teammate well-being through thoughtfully designed benefits and programs that address physical, mental and financial health-including mental health resources, financial wellness support and ongoing listening efforts that help the company respond to teammates' evolving needs.

Each company on the list completed the 2026 Healthiest Employers application. The assessment's categories, scoring, and benchmarking were developed with input from an independent national panel representing the academic, medical, wellness, human resources and business communities. Applications are evaluated on a 1–100 rubric-based scale across six categories using yes-or-no, multiple-choice and short-answer questions.

Organizations are evaluated across six categories:



Culture and Leadership Commitment

Foundational Components

Strategic Planning

Communications and Marketing

Programming and Interventions Reporting and Analytics



Applicants for the national award are also evaluated through an additional Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America section, which considers essay responses and questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health. Details on scoring methodology can be found here.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

About Healthiest Employers and Truven

Healthiest Employers® was founded in 2009 to recognize organizations leading the way in employee health and wellbeing. Today, the program is administered by Truven, a Merative business unit that helps employers, health plans, and life sciences organizations turn healthcare data into actionable intelligence through solutions including Springbuk, its health intelligence platform.

Learn more at and .

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

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