Pheochromocytoma And Paraganglioma (PCPG) Market To Reach US$670 Million By 2036 At 7.3% CAGR, Driven By Targeted And Radioligand Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up from about US$300 million in 2025 across the US, EU4, UK and Japan, as Merck's WELIREG, the first oral targeted PCPG therapy, faces pipeline rivals from Novartis, Jazz and Perspective.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas (PCPG) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2036

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the PCPG market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market access, competitive dynamics, drug uptake, unmet medical needs, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036.

PCPG Market Size and Growth Forecast



The PCPG market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 300 million in 2025.

The market is projected to reach approximately USD 670 million by 2036.

The PCPG market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2026-2036.

The United States represented the largest regional market, generating approximately USD 200 million in 2025. Belzutifan (WELIREG) is forecast to generate the highest PCPG therapy revenue in the United States by 2036.

Market growth is expected to be supported by rising disease awareness, broader genetic testing, increased use of advanced imaging, improved diagnosis, and the introduction of precision oncology therapies. The growing detection of adrenal incidentalomas during routine abdominal imaging and endocrine evaluations is also contributing to a higher concentration of diagnosed cases among middle-aged and older adults.

PCPG Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Approximately 4,900 incident PCPG cases were reported across the 7MM in 2025, including around 2,400 cases in the United States. US incidence is expected to increase through 2036. Germline genetic mutations are identified in approximately 30% of patients, while certain SDHx mutations are associated with an increased probability of malignant transformation.



Approximately 10% of pheochromocytomas and 40% of paragangliomas are classified as malignant.

Nearly 75% of PCPG cases are benign and primarily managed through surgery.

The remaining 25% include metastatic cases managed with surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, radioligand therapy, and targeted treatment.

In the United States, approximately 1,800 cases in 2025 were associated with germline or somatic mutations, while around 600 cases had no identified genetic alterations. In Japan, the 50-74 years age group recorded the highest age-specific incidence in 2025, with approximately 340 cases.

Current PCPG Diagnosis and Treatment Landscape

PCPG diagnosis generally includes plasma free metanephrines or 24-hour urinary fractionated metanephrines, followed by CT or MRI. Functional imaging, including MIBG scintigraphy and PET, may be used to identify metastatic or extra-adrenal disease. Genetic testing is recommended for many patients because of the substantial hereditary component of PCPG.

Surgical resection remains the principal curative treatment for localized disease. Preoperative management typically includes a-adrenergic blockade, followed by?-blockers when required, to control catecholamine-related cardiovascular complications. Treatment options for unresectable, recurrent, or metastatic PCPG include 131I-MIBG, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy with Lutetium-177 DOTATATE, chemotherapy, temozolomide-based regimens, and targeted therapies.

The May 2025 approval of Merck's belzutifan (WELIREG) for adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PCPG marked an important change in the treatment landscape. As a selective HIF-2a inhibitor, WELIREG expands mechanism-based treatment options and supports the transition toward biomarker-driven precision oncology. Its US list price is USD 31,162.50 per bottle of 90 tablets, corresponding to an estimated annual cost of USD 373,950 based on 12 months of treatment.

PCPG Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the PCPG therapeutics market include Merck, Novartis, Perspective Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Nxera Pharma, Bausch Health, Ono Pharmaceutical, Shionogi, Nippon Kayaku, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin. Leading clinical-stage programs include:



VMT-a-NET from Perspective Therapeutics

Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (LUTATHERA) from Novartis

ONC206/JZP3507 from Jazz Pharmaceuticals HTL0039732 from Nxera Pharma

LUTATHERA is being evaluated within the PCPG opportunity following exploratory findings from the NETTER-P study. DelveInsight estimates that a dedicated registrational study may be required before approval in this indication, potentially supporting a launch around 2031 if development proceeds promptly. As of January 2026, LUTATHERA's US orphan drug exclusivity had expired, although formulation patents, including pediatric exclusivity, remain valid until 2039 and are being challenged by generic applicants. Primary EU patent protection is expected to expire in 2029.

Perspective Therapeutics presented updated interim Phase I/II data for [212Pb]VMT-a-NET at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The company also aligned with the US FDA in June 2025 to open Cohort 3 of its Phase I/IIa study in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who had not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapy.

Drug Uptake and Market Opportunities

WELIREG is expected to achieve comparatively rapid uptake because of its first-in-class positioning, oral administration, and relevance to patients with advanced or unresectable disease. JZP3507 (ONC206) may experience a more moderate adoption curve as supporting clinical evidence develops. LUTATHERA uptake is expected to remain gradual because treatment is restricted to eligible SSTR-positive tumors and requires specialized radiopharmaceutical infrastructure.

Radioligand therapies represent a significant development opportunity, particularly following the discontinuation of Iobenguane I-131 (Azedra). Lutetium-177 dotatate and [212Pb]VMT-a-NET are among the principal radiopharmaceutical approaches under evaluation, while small molecules such as WELIREG, DEMSER, JZP3507, and HTL0039732 are expanding the targeted therapy pipeline.

Key Unmet Needs



More effective therapies for advanced, recurrent, and metastatic PCPG

Reliable predictive biomarkers for metastatic risk and treatment selection

Improved sensitivity for detecting small lesions

Standardized long-term surveillance and monitoring strategies

Earlier diagnosis and broader access to genetic testing Stronger reimbursement programs and improved treatment accessibility

Current biomarkers and histopathology have limited ability to predict metastatic potential, making prolonged monitoring necessary. Greater access to molecular testing and validated predictive biomarkers could improve risk stratification, therapy selection, and clinical outcomes.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report evaluates PCPG patient burden, therapy-specific market share, peak patient share, treatment uptake, pricing, reimbursement, clinical development, and market access across the 7MM. It includes epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, patient journey assessment, therapy profiles, competitive intelligence, and country-level insights from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts.

The analysis supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders seeking to assess the PCPG treatment addressable market, prioritize pipeline assets, evaluate launch strategies, identify geographic opportunities, and understand the commercial implications of emerging precision therapies through 2036.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Merck

Bausch Health

Ono Pharmaceutical

Shionogi

Nippon Kayaku

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Jazz Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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