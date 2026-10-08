Wildx Talks: VOLTARA Brings Speakers, Celebrities And Media Together In Beverly Hills Glenda Radigonda Named Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILDx VOLTARA brought together an exceptional lineup of speakers, entrepreneurs, celebrities, media personalities, investors, and global leaders in Beverly Hills for a live event dedicated to powerful storytelling, meaningful connection, and opportunity.





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Image: WILDx VOLTARA

Held at the historic Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, the event showcased WILDx Talks' growing influence as a platform designed to discover, develop, and amplify extraordinary speakers. Often described as the “American Idol for Speakers,” WILDx gives emerging and established voices a high-profile stage to share their ideas with influential leaders, industry experts, media, and decision-makers.









Image: Jules Schroeder and Rhonda Swan

At the conclusion of the event, Glenda Radigonda was named the WILDx VOLTARA winner, recognized for the strength of her message, stage presence, and ability to connect with the audience.









Image: Glenda Radigonda

“WILDx is about far more than delivering a speech,” said Rhonda Swan, co-founder of WILDx Talks.“It is about creating a platform where powerful ideas meet meaningful relationships, visibility and opportunity. Every speaker who stepped onto this stage brought something unique, and Glenda embodied the authenticity, resonance and impact that WILDx represents.”

A Powerful Lineup of Speakers Takes the WILDx Stage

WILDx VOLTARA featured a dynamic lineup of speakers representing leadership, entrepreneurship, health, transformation, business, innovation, purpose, and global impact.

Taking the WILDx stage were:



Dr. Kelly McCann

Artemis

Missy Kelly

Glenda Radigonda

Klara Cu

Rose Blaum

ChewHoong Koh

Elizabeth Gaines

Tania Khazaal

Nathan Wildes

Elizabeth Cunningham Sam Kukathas

The event also featured Russ Davis as a keynote speaker, bringing another high-profile voice to the WILDx VOLTARA stage.









Image: Brian Swan, Rhonda Swan and Russ Davis

Each speaker was given a focused window to deliver a powerful TED-style presentation designed to communicate one central message, move the audience, and create opportunities that extend well beyond the stage.

The speakers were evaluated not simply on presentation skills, but on the strength of their message, authenticity, delivery, resonance, and ability to create meaningful impact.

Glenda Radigonda Named WILDx VOLTARA Winner

The event culminated with the announcement of Glenda Radigonda as the WILDx VOLTARA winner.

Radigonda stood out for a presentation that connected deeply with both the audience and the judging panel, ultimately earning her the top recognition of the event.

Her win represents the central purpose of WILDx: to identify powerful voices, provide them with a meaningful platform, and create opportunities for their message to reach a much larger audience.

The winning moment was celebrated on stage alongside fellow speakers, WILDx leadership, judges, and guests, creating one of the defining moments of WILDx VOLTARA.

More Than a Speaking Competition

WILDx Talks was created to transform the traditional speaking experience by combining the excitement of a live competition with the credibility, visibility and opportunities of a global media and business platform.

The WILDx experience is built around the principle of Return on ConnectionTM, the belief that the most valuable outcome of an event is not simply what happens on stage, but what becomes possible because of the relationships created in the room.

WILDx VOLTARA brought that mission to life through powerful talks, celebrity and industry participation, media interviews, red-carpet appearances, entertainment, networking, and high-level conversations.

The event was hosted by Berké Brown, with leadership from WILDx founders Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder.











Image: Berké Brown

Celebrities, Media and Industry Leaders Join WILDx VOLTARA

WILDx VOLTARA also attracted established leaders from entertainment, media, business, wellness and personal development who participated in the experience as judges, guests, media personalities and supporters.

The judging panel brought substantial experience from the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, communication, health, media and global business, providing speakers with direct feedback after their presentations.

Rather than existing separately from the speakers, the judges served as part of the larger WILDx ecosystem - connecting speakers with experienced leaders capable of opening conversations, relationships, and opportunities beyond the event.

Red Carpet and Media Attention in Beverly Hills

The WILDx VOLTARA experience extended beyond the theater stage.

Speakers, celebrity guests, judges, and VIP attendees participated in red-carpet arrivals, photography, media interviews, and press coverage surrounding the event.

Media teams captured interviews with speakers and notable attendees, while photographers documented the stage, audience, red carpet, winner announcement, and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the day.

The event created an additional media platform for speakers to discuss their work, businesses, missions, and messages beyond their individual presentations.

Creating Success Beyond the Stage

For WILDx, success is not limited to who wins the competition.

The platform is intentionally designed to put speakers into rooms with people who can help accelerate their next chapter.

Through the WILDx experience, speakers can connect with:



Media and press

Entrepreneurs and founders

Investors

Potential collaborators

Strategic partners

Speakers and thought leaders

Global business leaders Future clients and audiences

Previous WILDx experiences have generated speaking opportunities, strategic partnerships, media exposure, investor conversations, international collaborations, and business relationships.

This is the foundation of Return on ConnectionTM.

“Success at WILDx is not measured only by applause,” said Jules Schroede.“It is measured by what happens after the event, the conversations that continue, the partnerships that form and the opportunities that emerge because the right people were brought together.”

WILDx Continues to Build a Global Stage

WILDx VOLTARA represents the continued evolution of WILDx Talks as a platform for speakers, entrepreneurs and leaders ready to bring important ideas to a larger audience.

Footage and interviews captured throughout the Beverly Hills event will continue to amplify the voices of the WILDx VOLTARA speakers across digital media, social platforms, press, television, YouTube and future WILDx campaigns.

The event will also serve as a launching point for the next generation of WILDx speakers.

About WILDx Talks

WILDx Talks is a global speaking and media platform designed to discover, develop and amplify powerful voices.

Combining the excitement of a live speaker competition with the reach of media, PR and an international business network, WILDx provides speakers with opportunities for visibility, credibility, connection and growth.

Often described as the“American Idol for Speakers,” WILDx is built around the belief that the right message, delivered to the right audience, can create meaningful change.

Through live events, speaker development, media exposure, strategic relationships, and its global community, WILDx helps speakers turn their ideas into influence and opportunity.

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WILD Global Inc.

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